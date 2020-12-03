from the indeterminate dept.
EE|Times has a great article/interview about mode confusion, with semi-autonomous driving (safety?) features. These are showing up in more and more new cars, for one example, automatic lane keeping. Sometimes the system is working, other times not and, according to the article the distinction is frequently not at all obvious to the driver.
'Mode Confusion' Vexes Drivers, Carmakers:
NHTSA vs. NTSB
Curiously, regulators are more worried about the safety issues of fully autonomous vehicles than the more immediate concerns of safety for vehicles operating in partial autonomy.
The advanced notice of proposed rule making (ANPRM) recently issued by NHTSA seeks input from the public, as the agency plans to develop a framework for safety in Automated Driving Systems (ADS) — fully autonomous vehicles.
Last week, NTSB, responding to ANPRM, made it abundantly clear that NTHSA should be first "incorporating into the safety framework the lessons learned from NTSB crash investigations." By "lessons learned," NTSB means their investigations of crashes that involved vehicles operating in partial automated mode.
Describing driver/operator attention as "an integral component of lower level automation systems," NTSB stressed that "a driver monitoring system must be able to assess whether and to what degree the driver is performing the role of automation supervisor."
Further down, there is an interview with an ex-F-18 pilot who tells of a fellow pilot who experienced mode confusion first hand:
Cummings: I saw this firsthand when one of my peers was returning from a live weapons area to the aircraft carrier, and he forgot to save his weapons.
Right before he got back, his commanding officer in the other plane decided that they would do a fun one-v.-one, which is like a dogfight. My friend, I like to call him Spider (not his real call sign), got the jump on the commanding officer and got in position to fire. There's this really compelling shoot queue. So, the system will scream at you to shoot. But you needed to make sure the letters "SIM" were beneath, to show you were in simulated mode. Right? But he didn't double-check. He thought, in his mind, he was in simulated mode. And the font [for SIM] was so small.
And when you're doing a dogfight, it's really rough. He pulled the trigger, thinking he was in stimulated mode. The missile went off the rail.
And whenever you do that in an F-18, the plane turns its cameras on to tattle on you later.
You could actually see the missile going after the commanding officer. Right before it hit him and killed him, it just fell beneath the airplane.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by istartedi on Saturday February 27, @06:23AM
I want MCAS in my car. /sarcasm.
Joking aside, I'm pretty happy with the cruise control in my current vehicle. You can tell it's only capable of managing throttle and gear but not brakes, because if it's engaged downhill it downshifts and over-revs the engine in a vain attempt to maintain speed. It automatically disengages when you use the brakes.
I've never experienced more automation than that, and I'm not hankering for it. Long trips without CC are hard for me to imagine though.
That makes my Dad's stories all the better. He told me that back in the day when there were no speed limits out west, he'd tool along at 100 mph in his Ford Custom, with a cigar. No seatbelts of course. It was a whole different era, but mad respect now for guys from that era doing it with their foot on the gas the whole time. I think he said he'd have driven the Ford faster, but it vibrated too much. I think it was a crappy car, and yes there's a lot of survivorship bias here. I'm glad he didn't kill himself so I exist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 27, @06:48AM
It is unreasonable to hand over control while in motion. An autonomous system doesn't need to handle all driving conditions, but it needs to be able to safely come to a stop when a troublesome situation is encountered. Mode switching should happen when the car is in park, with the parking brake on, with the engine off, and everything else in the normal state for walking away from the car.