Cummings: I saw this firsthand when one of my peers was returning from a live weapons area to the aircraft carrier, and he forgot to save his weapons.

Right before he got back, his commanding officer in the other plane decided that they would do a fun one-v.-one, which is like a dogfight. My friend, I like to call him Spider (not his real call sign), got the jump on the commanding officer and got in position to fire. There's this really compelling shoot queue. So, the system will scream at you to shoot. But you needed to make sure the letters "SIM" were beneath, to show you were in simulated mode. Right? But he didn't double-check. He thought, in his mind, he was in simulated mode. And the font [for SIM] was so small.

And when you're doing a dogfight, it's really rough. He pulled the trigger, thinking he was in stimulated mode. The missile went off the rail.

And whenever you do that in an F-18, the plane turns its cameras on to tattle on you later.

You could actually see the missile going after the commanding officer. Right before it hit him and killed him, it just fell beneath the airplane.