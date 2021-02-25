Stories
LastPass Android App Contains Seven Trackers

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday February 27, @03:31PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Security

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

LastPass Android App Contains 7 Trackers:

As The Register reports, the trackers were discovered when penetration tester Mike Kuketz decided to check the LastPass Android app with the help of Android privacy audit platform Exodus.

The seven trackers found are as follows:

  • AppsFlyer
  • Google Analytics
  • Google CrashLytics
  • Google Firebase Analytics
  • Google Tag Manager
  • MixPanel
  • Segment

All of the Google trackers are for analytics and crash reporting, but MixPanel and Segment also cover user profiling and advertisements. So as you use the LastPass app, data is being gathered for marketing purposes and a profile of the user is constructed. This isn't uncommon for apps to do, but LastPass is a password manager and therefore demands a high level of trust from its user base.

