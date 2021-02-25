As The Register reports, the trackers were discovered when penetration tester Mike Kuketz decided to check the LastPass Android app with the help of Android privacy audit platform Exodus.

The seven trackers found are as follows:

AppsFlyer

Google Analytics

Google CrashLytics

Google Firebase Analytics

Google Tag Manager

MixPanel

Segment

All of the Google trackers are for analytics and crash reporting, but MixPanel and Segment also cover user profiling and advertisements. So as you use the LastPass app, data is being gathered for marketing purposes and a profile of the user is constructed. This isn't uncommon for apps to do, but LastPass is a password manager and therefore demands a high level of trust from its user base.