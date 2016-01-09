from the laptop-construction-kit dept.
The Framework laptop is coming this spring (hopefully) a laptop that can be upgraded and repaired easier then most machines today on the market.
A San Francisco-based startup called Framework has just launched an ambitious project: a thin, lightweight productivity laptop that it claims can be "upgraded, customized, and repaired in ways that no other notebook can."
Framework founder Nirav Patel told The Verge that the company aims to address his long-standing frustrations with consumer technology companies. Patel was one of the original Oculus employees and has worked for Apple as well. During that time, he says he "saw an industry that felt incredibly broken across the board."
"As a consumer electronics company, your business model effectively depends on churning out constant tons of hardware and pushing it into channels, and into market, and into consumers' hands, and then sort of dropping it and letting it exist out there," Patel explains. "It encourages waste and inefficiency, and ultimately environmental damage."
To that end, Patel sees the Framework Laptop as more than a product — he sees it as an ecosystem.
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Saturday February 27, @08:26PM (1 child)
I think this is a good initiative and I hope that, when released, the product works as advertised. We need many more such products in our daily life !!
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Saturday February 27, @08:30PM
Yes I hope they succeed but this has been tried before and failed every time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 27, @08:28PM
It's supposed to be a "summary." Why don't you put in a word or two about what makes this different, instead of the meaningless marketing drivel?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday February 27, @08:34PM (2 children)
All kinds? These guys ever hear of a little company called Apple?
Even without Apple that's hardly true. The need to make every cubic centimetre count has always made this sort of thing problematic, and manufacturers love to use it as an excuse to add more lock-in as well.
It does sound very interesting, though the ETA is still a ways down the road and the details are slim.
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Saturday February 27, @08:38PM
These guys ever hear of a little company called Apple?
It says the founder used to work for them, so no :P
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Saturday February 27, @08:48PM
lol there are plenty of laptops that have replaceable components, are easy to service and swap out parts or batteries, and even replace things yourself. They are a little thicker because of it. There is a tiny market for that kind of laptop, and hence there are few laptops like that - but you absolutely can buy one.
"even without apple that's true."
glad you said that. Apple has less than 10% of the laptop market, and their laptop caters to people who don't give a crap about wasting their time replacing components, but do care about it being a little thinner. While I myself couldn't care less about any apple product, that form factor and laptop build is exactly what I want. I'm techy enough to service a laptop, even if it requires a soldering iron. I got better shit to do. Upgrade components? No thanks. I pay double for the top specs of any given laptop, so it lasts a long time, then I toss it. Because I'm not wasting my time on that shit. Others don't have the tech know-how. Either way, me and the non-tech crowd are most people, and hence most laptops cater to what most people want.
If you want what's being built here, well great - that has always been available to you, and you can buy one like that now. But taking a product that's not made for you, and asking the majority of people to adjust to your minority needs, then bitching when they don't - well that makes one a stupid clown.
This is the same argument had many times over many features. SD cards, removable batteries on phones, and removing the headphone port - same example. You know who wants all that shit? Almost no one. I get a maxed out phone, and use it till it dies. And if I break it - cool, early upgrade! Battery is perfectly fine and still lasts a couple of days - after 7 years of use. I just degoogle the phone and don't let it discharge past a quarter left. And the non-tech masses? They want a new phone every two years because shiny. And you're free to buy a different laptop or phone - and there are plenty that fit your needs. But bitching about an industry that delivers on the market demand proportionally - again, that's just being a stupid clown.
No one's going to buy this shit and they'll go out of business after losing a shitload of cash.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 27, @08:39PM
They're charging you a premium so they can sell you replacement parts. I'm sure people who love to customize shit will enjoy it, but anyone seeking long-term upgradeability is going to have to gamble on the company surviving longer than their products.