Researchers Say They've Solved the Puzzling Mystery of the Moons of Mars:
Mars's two moons, Phobos and Deimos, have puzzled researchers since their discovery in 1877. They are very small: Phobos's diameter of 22 kilometers is 160 times smaller than that of our Moon, and Deimos is even smaller, with a diameter of only 12 kilometers. "Our moon is essentially spherical, while the moons of Mars are very irregularly shaped – like potatoes," says Amirhossein Bagheri, a doctoral student at the Institute of Geophysics at ETH Zurich, adding: "Phobos and Deimos look more like asteroids than natural moons."
This led people to suspect that they might in fact be asteroids that were captured in Mars's gravity field. "But that's where the problems started," Bagheri says. Captured objects would be expected to follow an eccentric orbit around the planet, and that orbit would be at a random inclination. In contradiction to this hypothesis, the orbits of the Martian moons are almost circular and move in the equatorial plane of Mars. So, what is the explanation for the current orbits of Phobos and Deimos? To solve this dynamic problem, the researchers relied on computer simulations.
"The idea was to trace the orbits and their changes back into the past," says Amir Khan, a Senior Scientist at the Physics Institute of the University of Zurich and the Institute of Geophysics at ETH Zurich. As it turned out, the orbits of Phobos and Deimos appeared to have crossed in the past. "This means that the moons were very likely in the same place and therefore have the same origin," Khan says. The researchers concluded that a larger celestial body was orbiting Mars back then. This original moon was probably hit by another body and disintegrated as a result. "Phobos and Deimos are the remainders of this lost moon," says Bagheri, who is lead author of the study now published in the journal Nature Astronomy.
While easy to follow, these conclusions required extensive preliminary work. First, the researchers had to refine the existing theory describing the interaction between the moons and Mars. "All the celestial bodies exert tidal forces on each other," Khan explains. These forces lead to a form of energy conversion known as dissipation, the scale of which depends on the bodies' size, their interior composition and not least the distances between them.
Journal Reference:
Amirhossein Bagheri, Amir Khan, Michael Efroimsky, et al. Dynamical evidence for Phobos and Deimos as remnants of a disrupted common progenitor, Nature Astronomy (DOI: 10.1038/s41550-021-01306-2)