from the catfishing dept.
Meet Catfish Charlie, the CIA's Robotic Spy:
When the CIA's Office of Advanced Technologies and Programs started conducting some fish-focused research in the 1990s, Charlie must have seemed like the perfect code name. Except that the CIA's Charlie was a catfish. And it was a robot.
More precisely, Charlie was an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) designed to surreptitiously collect water samples. Its handler controlled the fish via a line-of-sight radio handset. Not much has been revealed about the fish's construction except that its body contained a pressure hull, ballast system, and communications system, while its tail housed the propulsion. At 61 centimeters long, Charlie wouldn't set any biggest-fish records. (Some species of catfish can grow to 2 meters.) Whether Charlie reeled in any useful intel is unknown, as details of its missions are still classified.
[...] Whatever their official purpose, these nature-inspired robocreatures can inspire us in return. UUVs that open up new and wondrous vistas on the world's oceans can extend humankind's ability to explore. We create them, and they enhance us, and that strikes me as a very fair and worthy exchange.
(Score: 2, Funny) by fustakrakich on Monday March 01, @12:58AM (6 children)
Let's use them to spot polluters and track shipping (follow the wake). As long as we make this a two way street, there should be no problem
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @01:17AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Candiru [wikipedia.org] - discourage polluters right away!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @01:21AM
Are they hard to filet?
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday March 01, @02:22AM
Catfish swim in reservoirs and canals. Water Americans drink directly or indirectly through irrigated produce.
CIA new logo: Black/White color scheme of Mossad, ISIS, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @02:39AM (1 child)
Modded funny. Great parody of what the govt spends our money on!!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday March 01, @03:07AM
Who said anything about the government? But speaking of them, we could send the little critters crawling up into the capitol building sewer pipes and see what kind of drugs they're consuming [bbc.com].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @08:42AM
Probably a better market to found in the fentanyl trade.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @01:43AM
They are everywhere.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @01:56AM
(Score: 2) by jb on Monday March 01, @02:00AM
Surely for any security agency worth its salt, the logical choice would have been to mimic Puffy [openbsd.org]?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @03:22AM
Battered deep-fried catfish vs limey-style cod/pollock, which do you prefer?