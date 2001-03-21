Stories
Red Hat Introduces Free RHEL for Open-Source, Non-Profit Organizations

Business

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Red Hat introduces free RHEL for open-source, non-profit organizations:

If your non-profit organization, project, standard body, or foundation is "engaged with open source," you can get a free RHEL subscription via this program. Earlier this year, Red Hat introduced no-cost RHEL for small production workloads and for customer development teams.

So where does this leave the Red Hat operating system family for open-source organizations? Currently, it looks like this:

  • Fedora for driving leading-edge development of Linux operating system improvements and enhancements.
  • CentOS Stream to test applications and workloads against the next release of the world's leading enterprise Linux platform.
  • RHEL for Open Source Infrastructure to give open source communities, projects, foundations, and other organizations a stable foundation for creating and hosting innovative open-source software.

And, of course, you can always just pay for RHEL.

  • (Score: 2) by KritonK on Monday March 01, @10:56AM

    by KritonK (465) on Monday March 01, @10:56AM (#1118427)

    And, of course, you can always just pay for RHEL.

    Or wait for Rocky Linux [rockylinux.org] (Release candidate expected on March 31.)

    Or get AlmaLinux [almalinux.org] (Release candidate already available.)

    Or get Springdale Linux [ias.edu] (Available now.)

    Or get Oracle Linux [oracle.com] (Also available now.)

    Or...

