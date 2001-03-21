If your non-profit organization, project, standard body, or foundation is "engaged with open source," you can get a free RHEL subscription via this program. Earlier this year, Red Hat introduced no-cost RHEL for small production workloads and for customer development teams.

So where does this leave the Red Hat operating system family for open-source organizations? Currently, it looks like this:

Fedora for driving leading-edge development of Linux operating system improvements and enhancements.

CentOS Stream to test applications and workloads against the next release of the world's leading enterprise Linux platform.

RHEL for Open Source Infrastructure to give open source communities, projects, foundations, and other organizations a stable foundation for creating and hosting innovative open-source software.

And, of course, you can always just pay for RHEL.