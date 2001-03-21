The Mac price crash of 2021 | ZDNet:
The impressive performance and battery life gains of the new M1 MacBooks have created a historic discontinuity in the normally placid resale market. Should you spend $800 for a one year old MacBook Air when for $200 more you could get a MacBook Air with several times the performance and 50 percent better battery life?
That's a question savvy buyers are asking themselves. Not surprisingly, the most common answer seems to be "Nope!"
[...] If you have an Intel MacBook Air or MacBook Pro and are thinking of trading up, you're likely to get more for your current 'Book by moving sooner rather than later. The Apple Silicon story is only going to get better. And the resale value of older Macs only worse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @01:31PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @01:40PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @03:06PM
I'm conflicted mostly because I hate window decorations on small laptop screens. Is there a Darwin build for M1 Macs?
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday March 01, @02:02PM
But does it run Windows, at least in some kind of VM? As much as that sucked, having that fallback avaialble was very important for some people.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday March 01, @02:22PM (2 children)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 01, @02:33PM (1 child)
There's also a thing called "making markets" where major sales outlets artificially prop up resale prices, even at the expense of holding inventory (sometimes for years), just to maintain a perception of value even when none exists.
Which way will Apple go? Hard to say, but if ever there were a resale outlet that might sit on a pile of refurb product just to maintain some illusion of resale value for their new product purchase market, Apple would be one to do that.
(Score: 2) by helel on Monday March 01, @02:50PM
Apple doesn't have anything to do with the second hand market. They're offering the same trade in prices they always have because any machine they buy back goes straight to the recyclers, and the value of that proposition hasn't changed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @02:49PM
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Monday March 01, @03:14PM (1 child)
I never understood why Apple products managed such price longevity. It makes absolutely no sense. Especially newer models that are completely unupgradable and don't have any kind of warranty, so if you run into a problem you're out almost as much as a brand new unit with nothing to show for it.
It's completely bonkers.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday March 01, @03:27PM
See? D'you know any other computer like so? This has to have some value, eh? (grin)
