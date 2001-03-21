Plastic bottles holding 2.3 litres are least harmful to the planet:
Using plastic bottles that contain the most liquid for the lowest packaging weight could help reduce plastic waste.
Plastic pollution is a huge problem for the world, with much plastic waste reaching the oceans where it can affect marine life.
In recognition of this, many researchers are developing strategies to tackle the plastic waste problem. Now, Rafael Becerril-Arreola at the University of South Carolina and his colleagues have come up with a relatively simple method to make a difference: change the packaging size to maximise its capacity for a given weight of plastic.
"We realised we could establish a relationship between supermarket beverage sales and plastic waste," says Becerril-Arreola. "I saw the opportunity to create an impact, and I took it."
[...] Becerril-Arreola says he hopes these findings encourage consumers to switch to more efficient bottles to help reduce plastic waste. "It's going to be tricky," he says. "It's a matter of awareness. We cannot expect corporations to make plastic bottles more efficient themselves."
khallow on Monday March 01, @03:51PM
That is a remarkably slight benefit for what is proposed. My take is that the attention we have collectively focused on this so far has probably wasted more than could be gained from several years of implementing this idea. 9000 tons of plastic a year just isn't that big a deal.
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @05:04PM
>> 9000 tons of plastic a year just isn't that big a deal.
Unless we put it in your back yard.
khallow on Monday March 01, @06:50PM
How much are you paying? For the right price, I'm good.
If you're speaking of just dumping it and blitzing, like some mob operation (which was a thing [nytimes.com]), well that's not a problem that's addressable by extremely minor waste reduction.
PiMuNu on Monday March 01, @05:40PM
Their calculation is highly naive and completely ignores e.g. wastage due to too big bottles. Words cannot express how dumb this paper is.
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @06:05PM
Science denier!
DutchUncle on Monday March 01, @04:24PM
I freely admit, we buy gallon bottles of distilled water, and at certain times of the year (when the town water is less clear) we buy gallons of spring water. Every time I'm at the supermarket I see people buying multiple cases of individual serving bottles, sometimes even 8-oz bottles. The move from "have a big bottle, pour it into a glass" to "everyone gets their own individual bottle even at home" was a big step from the practical use of plastics to plastic waste.
mhajicek on Monday March 01, @04:55PM
Guilty. There are benefits, like the kids don't dump a gallon of water on the floor, you know your freshly opened bottle is clean and fresh, etc.
Runaway1956 on Monday March 01, @04:28PM
The size of the bottle is going to impact pollution - right!
How about we just stop using plastic bottles for everything? Pepsico and competitors produce billions of plastic bottles, to sell us water often taken from city water supplies.
How about, instead of bottling all that water, we just fix aging municipal water systems (Flint, Mich among others) so that people can drink tap water at home?
People, we just DO NOT NEED all that plastic crap.
Need a refillable container to carry water on the road, or during exercise, or camping? Mankind solved that problem many times before the plastic bottle came along. Glass, aluminum, stainless vacuum bottles, and so much more.
Be the first kid on your block with his own goatskin wine bag!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bota_bag [wikipedia.org]
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @04:52PM
There's someone on the phone from Nestle, who says that they want to talk to you.
Tork on Monday March 01, @05:12PM
Um... why is that difficult for you to picture, have you not ever grumbled about a delivery coming in an inefficiently-sized box?
Runaway1956 on Monday March 01, @05:28PM
I've not had problem picturing the claim. I am mocking the claim that there is a "more efficient" waste of resources. I am stating that using plastic to store water is a waste, in and of itself. There are better materials that are easily recyclable.
What we probably need is a 10 cent per ounce tax on every "disposable" plastic bottle. Reusable plastic bottles need not be hit so hard. Those five gallon blue bottles that are refilled again and again, for use with water coolers make sense. Throw-away 16 oz bottles, not so much.
Tork on Monday March 01, @06:19PM
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @06:28PM
Hexagonal cross section bottles might be the most stackable with less plastic used total.
Freeman on Monday March 01, @05:21PM
I'd go with the aluminum or stainless vacuum bottles, especially if you're going camping and/or just want it to be very portable. You can dent aluminum/stainless steel, but a glass bottle shatters real nice and can make a big somewhat dangerous mess.
PiMuNu on Monday March 01, @05:42PM
Agreed, but nothing wrong with plastic *reusable* bottles. Probably more energy efficient (greener) than aluminium.
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @06:06PM
No to the reusable plastic water bottles. They leak plasticizer chemicals into your water. Had a Nalgene bottle; the water tasted like plastic if it sat in the bottle for a long time. No thanks. If you are going reusable, buy quality because it will last you a long time: stainless steel.
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @04:36PM
Especially when they're depth charges disguised as opaque plastic bottles.
Phoenix666 on Monday March 01, @04:37PM
Plastic is a great material. It's light, tough, and ductile. That means anything transported in it has a greater chance arriving at the destination undamaged while using less fossil fuels to carry it. Wood, ceramic, glass, and metal all have shortcomings and all of them weigh a lot more than plastic.
Plastic's durability, though, has led to its piling up. Piling up is the challenge to overcome. The answer is not to revert to the aforementioned older, flawed alternatives. Rather, we need better recycling options, especially for the end user. If we can take the empty milk jug and toss it into a hopper that washes it, grinds it up, and re-extrudes it as feed stock for a 3D printer, then we can get more uses out of it instead of throwing it into a landfill. The spool of plastic filament can even hang out in the basement until we need a new sippy cup or something, at which point we upload a schematic from Thingiverse and print one out. Many positive knock-on effects for the environment follow that change: less semis, ships, trains, and planes carting around tons of new objects; less plastic ending up in landfills or blowing around the landscape; less traffic on the roads; and on and on.
The concept is extensible to other materials. Aluminum, steel, wood. There are many people out there who have come up with DIY ways to recycle those. With the technology we have now we ought to be able to come up with new appliances whose job is to sort and reprocess those into feedstock for immediate use around the household.
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @04:51PM
With small exceptions, plastics don't really recycle.
It's a myth. A spent plastic container offered up for recycling is dirty (can't remove some of the labels/seals, even) and of not-guaranteed plastic composition (generally, plastics have fillers added to them for strength and other reasons). You can't just melt the plastic down either and end up with quality that is original to what you started with. Let's not get into even the contaminant chemicals (fire retarders) added to plastic that show up in the recycled product.
Plastics recycling is a con that was started by the plastic manufacturers to sell people on their never rotting, polluting disposable product.
Now, aluminum or steel are highly recyclable. Those are also substances that a scrapper will gladly buy from you. Plastics, paper, and glass? Not so much.
P.S. Some recycling fanatic will probably point out items like plastic lumber, an inferior product. That is just a garbage hidden in plain sight.
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @05:43PM
Your "never rotting" is a myth told by professional liars to mislead the gullible uneducated populace.
Put "plastic bacteria" into your favorite search engine and enjoy the light of knowledge.
For one recent example from the first page of results:
https://www.nationofchange.org/2020/03/28/scientists-find-bacteria-that-eats-plastic/ [nationofchange.org]
The discovery as such is totally unsurprising, because the Pseudomonas bacteria are long known to grow on any organic chemical laypeople never expect them to.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pseudomonas#Use_as_bioremediation_agents [wikipedia.org]
P. alcaligenes, which can degrade polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.[34]
P. mendocina, which is able to degrade toluene.[35]
P. pseudoalcaligenes, which is able to use cyanide as a nitrogen source.[36]
P. resinovorans, which can degrade carbazole.[37]
P. veronii, which has been shown to degrade a variety of simple aromatic organic compounds.[38][39]
P. putida, which has the ability to degrade organic solvents such as toluene.[40] At least one strain of this bacterium is able to convert morphine in aqueous solution into the stronger and somewhat expensive to manufacture drug hydromorphone (Dilaudid).
Strain KC of P. stutzeri, which is able to degrade carbon tetrachloride.[41]
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @06:10PM
Most people take "rotting" to mean it reliably happens in less than a couple hundred years.
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @06:50PM
And you believe that plastic bottles won't have it reliably happen to them in less than a couple hundred years because?..
Someone jumped off a time machine to impart that foreknowledge unto you?
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @05:28PM
TFA: "Plastic pollution is a huge problem for the world, with much plastic waste reaching the oceans where it can affect marine life."
Link in TFA: "Oceans swallowed 13 million tonnes of plastic in 2010"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Ocean [wikipedia.org] : "a total volume of roughly 1,332,000,000 cubic kilometres"
1.3 billion cubic kilometres, a billion tonnes of water each.
13,000,000 / (1,332,000,000 * 1,000,000,000) = 9.76E-12
I.e. the horrible, horrible yearly Plastic Fallout (TM) is 10 parts per trillion.
Out of interest, let's look at this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volcanic_Explosivity_Index [wikipedia.org]
"With indices running from 0 to 8, the VEI associated with an eruption is dependent on how much volcanic material is thrown out, to what height, and how long the eruption lasts."
VEI 3
Ejecta volume (bulk): > 10^7 m3
Plume: 3–15 km
Frequency: 3 months
Tropospheric injection: substantial
Stratospheric injection: possible
Now care to guess where all those quarterly tens of millions tonnes of rock dust go when they are done hanging up there in the clouds?
Somehow the world is shrugging off this huger problem, since long before your ancestor fell off that palm tree and broke his tail.
PiMuNu on Monday March 01, @05:37PM
Plastic waste is pretty gross and it ends up washed up on beaches. Volcanic waste is not gross and sinks.
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @06:00PM
Yeah sure it does, sure it does...
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-19207810 [bbc.com]
"A vast "raft" of volcanic rocks covering 10,000 sq miles (26,000 sq km) of ocean has been spotted by a New Zealand military aircraft." (2012)
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-49469446 [bbc.com]
"A vast "raft" of volcanic rocks stretching over 150 sq km (58 sq miles) is drifting through the Pacific Ocean, scientists say." (2019)
https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/tech/1340399/huge-volcanic-rock-raft-hits-australia-coast/ [the-sun.com]
"Underwater volcano creates floating ‘rock raft’ bigger than Paris – and it’s just crashed into Australia" (2020)
Oops.
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @05:41PM
We need to outlaw volcanic eruptions!
Thexalon on Monday March 01, @06:48PM
1. Don't use plastic bottles so much. Doesn't anybody ever just drink a glass of water anymore? I promise you, if you're in the industrialized world, odds are very good that the water coming from your tap is safer to drink and probably tastes better than bottled water.
2. Re-use the plastic bottles that we do get, relentlessly. What should be happening to used Coke bottles is that they get washed out and sanitized, and sent back to the Coke plant to put Coke back in them. And the reason we haven't done that is mostly because it's too much bother when we can just toss the empties in the ocean and pretend that means they no longer exist.
3. Recycle the plastics we can recycle.
4. Use biodegradable bio-plastics where possible. These things already exist, there's known chemistry behind them, and there's already an industry, it's just small because using oil-based plastics is short-term cheaper and easier.
Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @06:53PM
As is the oil that "oil-based plastics" are made out of.
People telling you otherwise, are ignorant at best.