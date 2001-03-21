from the Immigrants-get-the-job-done! dept.
She came to the U.S. with $300. Now she's part of NASA's Mars mission.
When NASA's Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars last week, aerospace engineer Diana Trujillo, who is a flight director on the mission, said in an interview with CBS News that it took her some time to process that it had arrived on the red planet.
"I was very much on the mindset of 'What's happening?'" she said. Then as pictures and videos from Perseverance started to beam back, it became real.
"Are we safe? I think that watching the image was when I actually processed that we had actually landed," she added.
The landing only marked the beginning of Perseverance's stop on Mars, but playing a leadership role in the historic mission to find life there was decades in the making for Trujillo. Her dreams of reaching space and wanting to understand the universe came as a young person in Cali, Colombia. Her parents were divorcing and as a 17-year-old, she decided to go to the United States, arriving with only $300 and not speaking any English. She worked housekeeping jobs to pay for her studies and later joined NASA in 2007.
[...] Trujillo is now part of NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab and worked on the team that created the robotic arm that will collect rock samples on Mars. "Understanding if we're alone in the universe is the ultimate question," she said. "I hope that within the one year of surface operations on Mars, we can answer that question soon."
[...] "I saw everything coming my way as an opportunity," she said. "I didn't see it as, 'I can't believe I'm doing this job at night,' or 'I can't believe that I'm cleaning. I can't believe that I'm cleaning a bathroom right now.' It was just more like, 'I'm glad that I have a job and I can buy food and and have a house to sleep.' And so, I think that all of those things make me, and even today, helps me see life differently. I see it more as every instant I need to be present because every instance matters."
[...] According to the Student Research Foundation, Hispanics hold only 8% of the STEM workforce — of which Hispanic women only comprise 2%. Trujillo believes the way to break the glass ceiling is to have more role models. That influenced her decision to be host of NASA's first-ever Spanish language broadcast for a planetary landing last Thursday. The show was called "Juntos perseveramos," or "Together we persevere," and it garnered more than 2.5 million views on YouTube. She's even gotten the attention of fellow countrywoman and global music star Shakira.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @06:26PM (7 children)
Several days ago, it was the Indian woman, and now it's the Hispanic woman. NASA has an agenda to promote these women, and somebody on Soylent is eating it up. NASA has said the next person to set foot on the moon will be a woman, too. Woke politicization is what you expect from a govt funded bureaucracy. Good thing we have private companies designing the rockets these days, because NASA has other priorities.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @06:29PM (2 children)
Wow . . . I was waiting to see when the first incel would get triggered and start screaming, "Can't you see I am the real victim here?"
Didn't take long, did it?
(Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday March 01, @06:44PM (1 child)
I'm about as celibate as you are Republican and I was praising her character in a time of people who want to see character derided.
Dogwhistle: Your argument makes mine indefensible, so yours means something reprehensible but in secret code.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @06:58PM
So then the comment was not directed at you. Not an incel and not shitting on the article cause minority woman. Did you have something to say?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tork on Monday March 01, @06:45PM (3 children)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tork on Monday March 01, @06:45PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @07:08PM (2 children)
Come on. Do you think this article would exist if she didn't fill out certain checkboxes?
There is nothing wrong with her at all. She's clearly smart, capable, and fully qualified for her position. She also seems to have the same sort of incredibly positive, hard working, and productive view of life that's missing among many 'native' Americans. But the fact these articles only exist because of her sex/race is pretty bad. Because people no longer, in your words, "are getting credit for their work" unless they they hit the right checkboxes - and that's a travesty in every possible way.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @07:18PM
Though, it has to be said:
Dog bites man is not news.
Man bites dog is news.
Just such a shame that space tends to only really hit the corporate media either when something goes boom, or when they can spin identity politics into it.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday March 01, @07:22PM
Actually I've been hearing this for decades, why hasn't this happened yet? Is it because you lot are holding armageddon back every year by standing up to Starbucks and their holiday cups?
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday March 01, @07:22PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @06:28PM
If she came legally, then good for her.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday March 01, @06:30PM
And she managed it all because middle-class white women and their beta bitches screamed for her to be given things because of her sex and skin color. Oh, wait, you don't get top mission spots in NASA for checking intersectional boxes for some reason. They have this funny idea that you should earn them.
Kudos, Diana. I dig seeing people succeed because they work hard and don't even allow excuses in their own heads.
Dogwhistle: Your argument makes mine indefensible, so yours means something reprehensible but in secret code.