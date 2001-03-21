from the crash-and-burn dept.
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2021/02/report-stadia-undershot-to-the-tune-of-hundreds-of-thousands-of-users/
In the wake of Google shutting down its Stadia Games & Entertainment (SG&E) group, leaks about the underwhelming game-streaming service have started to emerge. A Friday Bloomberg report, citing unnamed Stadia sources, attaches a new number to the failures: "hundreds of thousands" fewer controllers sold and "monthly active users" (MAU) logging in than Google had anticipated.
[...] As part of his Stadia-launch mission, Harrison approved deals costing "tens of millions of dollars" to woo publishers like Take-Two and Ubisoft to launch their games on Stadia, Schreier reports. Exactly how many millions of dollars Stadia spent on these deals is unknown, but Schreier claims that "the amount of money Google was willing to spend came as a shock to veteran game developers," which implies a figure larger than $10 million.
[...] Also on Friday, Wired's Cecilia D'Anastasio published a report citing additional, unnamed sources on the woes of Stadia development. According to that report, Google forbade game developers in the SG&E group from "using certain game development software," which D'Anastasio likened to "roadblocks on the very fundamentals of game-making." Additionally, she reports that Stadia's ambitious goals for internal game studios were hamstrung by serious issues with Google infrastructure:
[...] Stadia continues to operate as a home for third-party games streamed from Google's servers to players' homes. Paid $10/mo Stadia Pro subscriptions include access to a library of over two dozen games, while "free" accounts can either buy Stadia game licenses à la carte or access free-to-play software like Destiny 2.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday March 01, @09:00PM (6 children)
Not being a gamer, I wasn't aware that Google was beta-ing a gaming platform. No one wanted to play? Oh well . . .
(Score: 4, Informative) by Freeman on Monday March 01, @09:11PM (5 children)
The launch story ran here on soylent, but despite Google tossing money around, the platform is struggling somewhat. While the idea seems like it could have worked. The best they could have hoped for is that everyone with a good internet connection jumped on board. While I'm sure there are lots of people who do have a good connection, I for one am stuck with a sub-optimal solution. Also, for a subscription service, dozens of titles, isn't all that great. Better to just sign-up to Humble Bundle and get 10+ games each month. I get the draw to a service like Stadia, where you don't need to have a sweet gaming rig to play. I also loathe the subscription model. Make an awesome game, let me buy it, so I can play it forever. You want to keep sucking up my dollars, make more content, more games, more something. Don't expect me to forever pay you for the privilege to play.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @10:12PM (1 child)
Its a missed opportunity. If anyone can make headway into the home online entertainment segment, it'd be Google. They just have to be willing to take some losses up front - aka "investing", hire some really smart folks and ring fence them from all the bureaucratic bs.
I personally don't mind to pay monthly for a single platform that have both a good selection of games (that can compete with the likes of ps/xbox/switch), movies (likes of netflix/hulu) and maybe music (likes of spotify, etc.). If the TFS is accurate, throwing $10s of millions is chump change and a very lowball number - MS probably invested a lot more to get the xbox franchise going.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @10:48PM
Hard to find the original article amongst all the Xbox 360 red ring of death(RROD) articles, but you're absolutely right. If I remember correctly , the original Xbox lost $2 billion over the course of its lifespan.
However, they did turn it around for the Xbox 360. Though the Xbox 360 RROD cost Microsoft another $1 billion they did eventually make a profit on it. There was also a moment in time early in the Xbox One's lifespan that was costing Microsoft money, that too eventually turned around to make money. Now I expect to see the same pattern again as the new consoles launch and they're sold for less than the cost of manufacturing the device.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday March 01, @10:21PM (2 children)
I'm curious if this is actually better for things like latency. A bunch of the glitches I've seen in GTA (I assume...) are caused by two clients disagreeing on where an object is... that's how you see things like dead bodies getting dragged along the road, one machine things a player is dead and the next didn't get the memo and is still drawing his ragdoll as he runs around. It seems like there might be some serious benefits to this approach.
It's a topic I find fascinating but admittedly it's not something I'm well versed on, any insight ya'all have would be enthusiastically welcomed!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @10:26PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday March 01, @10:42PM
And since my humors aren't up to snuff I'll include with this post a video of what I'm describing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qet4eiJHKRA [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @10:50PM
