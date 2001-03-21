from the soaring-valuation dept.
Self-Flying Drone Startup Skydio Hits $1 Billion Valuation After $170 Million Raise:
Based in Redwood City, California, Skydio has built its reputation as both the leader in autonomous flight with its small $999 drones as well as an alternative to the $15 billion valued industry lead DJI. It’s selling not just to consumers, but infrastructure companies, the military, search and rescue, and the police too. Amongst its publicly-known customers are the U.S. Army, the Drug Enforcement Administration, various local police agencies, the North Carolina Department of Transportation and what it calls the “largest ever enterprise drone deal” with EagleView for residential roof inspection.
Founded in 2014, Skydio released its first device in 2017, with the second iteration coming out in 2020. The X2, a more advanced and expensive drone designed for enterprise and military use, is out this year. It comes with a thermal camera and the ability to see in the dark, which previous models did not feature. Its most significant milestone this year came when it was chosen for final deployment in the Army Short Range Reconnaissance Program, indicating it will be one of the main suppliers for such military surveillance missions.
“Autonomy is the key for drones to reach scale, and Skydio has established themselves as the defining company in this category. We’re excited to continue to invest in this magical combination of breakthrough technology, rapid growth, and an incredible team in a market that’s going through an inflection point,” said David Ulevitch, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. (According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late last week, Skydio has raised $96 million of the $170 million round to date.)
As federal government customers, some local police departments and other businesses move away from DJI due to fears over its Chinese origins, Skydio is swooping in to fill the coming void.
[...] “We’re proving that a U.S. company can lead the way in this industry through AI and autonomy. Things are already pretty exciting, but we are just scratching the surface of what autonomous drones can do,” said Adam Bry, CEO and Skydio cofounder.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday March 01, @11:36PM
Fire burn and caldron bubble!
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 01, @11:53PM (1 child)
* TPTB want you to forget about TempleOS and the idea of "do it yourself" software, unless of course it's software THEY control! And the idea of "no networking" is peace of mind in the times of Internet of Things and everything connecting to the beast, I mean internet. Men in high and low places harassed this man and may have intentionally led to his death, in my opinion.
-------
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday March 01, @11:57PM
When I worked for Boston Dynamics, we had embedded Linux devices with the networking stack gutted from the custom kernel to help prevent tampering/reverse engineering. Terry might have done more than his share of cocaine but he was onto something there.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday March 01, @11:54PM (1 child)
Skydio ain't the only one. Competitors such as my former employer Boston Dynamics have existed for years, and for those years they have built entire AI infrastructures (including man-portable infrastructures for otherwise-denied zones) and behaviors into drones designed to self-navigate inside large buildings in light or total darkness conditions. You all knew Boston Dynamics for their quadrupeds, but they also have aerial programs designed specifically for urban combat. These things are designed to fly up close and personal, rather than your typical skyborne intelligence gathering applications. If Skydio and Boston Dynamics have been running these programs for years, chances are that others have as well.
The questions are, what is the ultimate use-case of these things? Foreign, domestic, and against whom? Could be a lot of fun to attach explosives to those things, but I'd hate to be on the receiving end of that one holed up in a corner during a power-outage.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 02, @01:13AM
Sci-Fi Short Film “Slaughterbots” [youtube.com]
Getting close to it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0