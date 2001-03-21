Countries call on drug companies to share vaccine know-how:
Across Africa and Southeast Asia, governments and aid groups, as well as the WHO, are calling on pharmaceutical companies to share their patent information more broadly to meet a yawning global shortfall in a pandemic that already has claimed nearly 2.5 million lives. Pharmaceutical companies that took taxpayer money from the U.S. or Europe to develop inoculations at unprecedented speed say they are negotiating contracts and exclusive licensing deals with producers on a case-by-case basis because they need to protect their intellectual property and ensure safety.
Critics say this piecemeal approach is just too slow at a time of urgent need to stop the virus before it mutates into even deadlier forms. Last month, WHO called for vaccine manufacturers to share their know-how to "dramatically increase the global supply."
[...] All over the world, the supply of coronavirus vaccines is falling far short of demand, and the limited amount available is going to rich countries. Nearly 80% of the vaccines so far have been administered in just 10 countries, according to WHO. More than 210 countries with a collective population of 2.5 billion haven't received a single shot.
[...] "What we see today is a stampede, a survival of the fittest approach, where those with the deepest pockets, with the sharpest elbows are grabbing what is there and leaving others to die," said Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS.
[...] Governments and health experts offer two potential solutions to the vaccine shortage: One, supported by WHO, is a patent pool modeled after a platform set up for HIV, tuberculosis and hepatitis treatments for voluntary sharing of technology, intellectual property and data. But not a single company has offered to share its data or transfer the necessary technology.
The other, a proposal to suspend intellectual property rights during the pandemic, has been blocked in the World Trade Organization by the United States and Europe, home to the companies responsible for creating the vaccines described as the best way to stop the spread of coronavirus. That drive has the support of at least 119 countries among the WTO's 164 member states, and the African Union, but is adamantly opposed by vaccine makers.
[...] The long-held model in the pharmaceutical industry is that companies pour in huge amounts of money and research in return for the right to reap profits from their drugs and vaccines. At an industry forum last May, Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla described the idea of sharing IP rights widely as "nonsense" and even "dangerous." AstraZeneca's chief Pascal Soriot said that if intellectual property is not protected, "there is no incentive for anybody to innovate."
[The electronics industry has long grappled with a similar problem — when companies have a patent that is part of a standard. How could lessons learned from F/RAND Licensing be applied here? --Ed.]
(Score: 2) by lentilla on Tuesday March 02, @05:40AM (1 child)
Do they, really?
I'm of the opinion that people are entitled to the fruits of their labour, but in this case - a global fight for survival - sharing would be best, indeed the only ethical option. If I could save people's lives, I would do so in a heartbeat. Just share the blueprints, with no strings attached, and let people get to work. The clever people that designed these vaccines can make money another day.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @05:53AM
What's funny is aren't patents supposed to encourage companies to share useful information that they won't otherwise share? Oh, that's right, patents don't actually provide any useful information. All the useful information is trade secret. Patents are nothing more than a legal racket with no social benefits.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @05:53AM
It's one thing to develop vaccines, another thing to mass-produce them.
Just like the editor's note, it's one thing to design chips, another thing to stamp them out in quantity.
(Score: 2) by loonycyborg on Tuesday March 02, @06:46AM
Current European religion requires everyone to maximize profits, so any exclusive right that de facto works like money printing machine can't be relinquished: that's anathema. And if some filthy infidels in lesser countries die as result then it's a bonus.