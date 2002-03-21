from the windows-refund dept.
The Free Software Foundation Europe(FSFE) (no connections to the Free Software Foundation(FSF), despite the name) has logged a win in Italy in court for the freedom to choose the operating system on new computers. Luca Bonissi won after two years of court battles. He won the first round in a kind of small claims court, but Lenovo responded by lawyering up and attacking. The court eventually rejected all of Lenovos argument, confirming that the right to reimbursment for pre-installed software is due. Further, an additional 20k EUR in damages were awarded to Bonissi.
In a historic judgment in Italy, in a case initiated by FSFE supporter Luca Bonissi, Lenovo was ordered to pay 20,000 euros in damages for abusive behaviour in denying to refund the price of a pre-installed Windows licence. In a motivating gesture for the Free Software cause, Luca donated 15,000 euros to the FSFE.
[...] It should go without saying that everyone should be able to freely choose the operating system to run on their personal computers. Free Software is about granting the liberty for people to freely run software they desire and, consequently, decline the software not respecting their freedom. But Microsoft and the vast majority of hardware manufacturers dishonour this principle by dictating which operating system their customers must use, forcing them to run Windows even when they simply do not want to.
See also the FSFE Windows Refund Guide and the Racketware Guide about how to avoid the Windows Tax.
(2014) Windows Tax now Illegal in Italy
Italy's High Court has struck a blow to the practice of forcing non-free software on buyers of PCs and laptops. According to La Repubblica [Google translation], the court ruled on Thursday that a laptop buyer was entitled to receive a refund for the price of the Microsoft Windows license on his computer.
The judges sharply criticised the practice of selling PCs only together with a non-free operating system as "a commercial policy of forced distribution". The court slammed this practice as "monopolistic in tendency". It also highlighted that the practice of bundling means that end users are forced into using additional non-free applications due to compatibility and interoperability issues, whether they wanted these programs or not.
"This decision is both welcome and long overdue", said Karsten Gerloff, President of the Free Software Foundation Europe. "No vendor should be allowed to cram non-free software down the throats of users."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @05:46PM
I suspect the core issue is not the forcing of an OS to use, but the mandatory payment for a Windows license.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @05:46PM (3 children)
I want to run Windows on my M1 Mac... gonna make Tim Cook pay me for pre-installing that MacOS crap.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @05:57PM (2 children)
Yup, that will be the maker's logical next step.
The long, 87 page, 4 point font, shrink wrap license you have to agree to before you purchase the computer will have clause number 784 added:
784) The purchaser hereby acknowledges that the hardware includes a pre-installed, and pre-paid, license for the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system and the purchaser hereby acknowledges:
1) that the hardware is sold as a package, hardware plus the pre-installed operating system combined
2) that the two components are inseperable
3) that the purchase price of the license to said software is included as part of the overall purchases price for the package
4) that under no conditions shall the purchaser be entitled to any refund, or other remuneration, for the hardware having been offered for sale in said package form including said bundled software license as part of the combined package
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday March 02, @06:31PM
And, all that is necessary in response to that, is a court decision that the clause is unjust and unenforceable. Said decision to be backed up by every appeal court, all the way up to the Supreme Court of whichever nation suit is filed in.
Of course, that won't happen until an overwhelming number of "consumers" stand up as voters, and demand consumer rights that mean something.
(Score: 2) by citizenr on Tuesday March 02, @06:38PM
EULAs are a non legally binding toilet paper in EU.
(Score: 1) by istartedi on Tuesday March 02, @06:35PM (1 child)
What's the legal framework for this decision, and how far does it extend? If I don't want self-driving features in a Tesla, do they have to disable that and refund it? OK, the answer could be "no" because the self-driving feature was built by the same company and thus it's regarded as integral to the product. But what if some other feature is sub-contracted, and you don't want it as part of the bundle? Could I force Honda to disable my noise-maker car alarm and refund the cost in Italy? I never wanted it, and if I can prove that it was an item that Honda sub-contracted, how is that any different?
Don't get me wrong. I don't think you should have to pay for Windows if you don't want it--but I think that regulation should have been established beforehand as opposed to being handed down by a court like this. Otherwise, it seems like we've opened a can of worms here, *unless*, and this is a big "unless", the ruling is due to Microsoft having previously been ruled a monopoly. In that case I'm guessing the legal framework is one that can bar sales of a monopolist's products in ways that would ordinarily not occur.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @06:43PM
There is a legal framework behind this: Anti-trust law. What makes this refund possible is the Microsoft Tax, where companies are strong-armed by Microsoft to force customers to buy Windows licences that they don't want.
In your car alarm example, the alarm company doesn't have a monopoly position that allows them to require their product be included in every car under threat of putting the car manufacturer out of business because he can't get any alarm systems at all if he doesn't comply.