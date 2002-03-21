from the OWASP-Top-10 dept.
Far-Right Platform Gab Has Been Hacked:
Donald Trump and a slew of other far-right users in January, many of them became digital refugees, migrating to sites like Parler and Gab to find a home that wouldn't moderate their hate speech and disinformation. Days later, Parler was hacked, and then it was dropped by Amazon web hosting, knocking the site offline. Now Gab, which inherited some of Parler's displaced users, has been badly hacked too. An enormous trove of its contents has been stolen—including what appears to be passwords and private communications.
On Sunday night the WikiLeaks-style group Distributed Denial of Secrets is revealing what it calls GabLeaks, a collection of more than 70 gigabytes of Gab data representing more than 40 million posts. DDoSecrets says a hacktivist who self-identifies as "JaXpArO and My Little Anonymous Revival Project" siphoned that data out of Gab's backend databases in an effort to expose the platform's largely right-wing users. [...]
DDoSecrets cofounder Emma Best says that the hacked data includes not only all of Gab's public posts and profiles—with the exception of any photos or videos uploaded to the site—but also private group and private individual account posts and messages, as well as user passwords and group passwords. "It contains pretty much everything on Gab, including user data and private posts, everything someone needs to run a nearly complete analysis on Gab users and content," Best wrote in a text message interview with WIRED.[...]
DDoSecrets says it's not publicly releasing the data due to its sensitivity and the vast amounts of private information it contains. Instead the group says it will selectively share it with journalists, social scientists, and researchers. WIRED viewed a sample of the data, and it does appear to contain Gab users' individual and group profiles—their descriptions and privacy settings—public and private posts, and passwords. [...]
[...] According to DDoSecrets' Best, the hacker says that they pulled out Gab's data via a SQL injection vulnerability in the site—a common web bug in which a text field on a site doesn't differentiate between a user's input and commands in the site's code, allowing a hacker to reach in and meddle with its backend SQL database. [...]
WIRED reached out to Gab for comment Friday, offering to share what we'd learned about the nature of the site's data breach. The company's CEO, Andrew Torba, responded in a public statement on the company's blog that "reporters, who write for a publication that has written many hit pieces on Gab in the past, are in direct contact with the hacker and are essentially assisting the hacker in his efforts to smear our business and hurt you, our users." (WIRED has had no direct contact with the hackers, to our knowledge, only DDoSecrets.)
[Ed Note - A link to the Wired story was also submitted via IRC by c0lo]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @10:30PM (5 children)
So for what editorial reason was c0lo's prior submission skipped over for this one? Credit where credit is due!
(Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday March 02, @10:35PM (3 children)
No idea. Possibly a source that isn't immediately suspect. Or a submitter.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @10:36PM (2 children)
Same source. And c0lo is a valued member of the team, for an Oz-ite.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday March 02, @10:45PM (1 child)
I hear ya, buddy. I still can't believe they rejected my submission about Jews telling Niggers to beat up Goys.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday March 02, @10:53PM
Did you make sure all of your links worked?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @10:54PM
It's the current political climate. Since martyb is transgender, and c0lo is a white male, the editors are just doing their part to remedy the years of suppression the LGBTQUX community has faced by giving martyb credit for someone else's work. It's the way all the good "woke" organizations (like NASA) work now.
(Score: 4, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday March 02, @10:36PM (9 children)
Gab is not a far-right platform. Gab neutral platform that allows any flavor of political speech, including far-right speech. There is a huge difference.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @10:42PM (5 children)
Translation from alt-rightese: "Gab is a far-right platform."
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @10:52PM (4 children)
Translation from bootlickerese: "The orders are to designate all who contradict The Party as enemies."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @11:07PM
Translation from liar: "I am the real bootlicker that needs to project a false enemy to keep the identity politics party united."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @11:12PM (2 children)
Yes, the fascist bootlickers are terrifying in their support of authoritarianism, and intolerance of other opinions, or even facts which do not conform to their far-right world view.
But, it is no surprise, one look only at the Nazis and their gas chambers and ovens to see what the far-rights ideology ultimately leads to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @11:19PM
No no, you see they would never do that. We have to give them free reign to exercise their free-dumbs and they promise totally honestly they won't persecute and murder people. Pinky swear! Double spit!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @11:35PM
Liberals are always authoritarians. In liberal Soviet Russia you were either an authoritarian or a slave to the authoritarians.
Your jewish-liberal-left-wing-extremism is unwelcome.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @10:55PM (1 child)
Basically, if you aren't actively trying to destroy and remove anything Republican, you're "far right". "
HR needs you to find the difference between the current democratic platform and every other oppressive regime." - There is no difference.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @11:19PM
Today, far-right, Nazi, alt-right, KKK, white-supremacist, conservative, fascist, Christian extremist, Republican etc. are all synonymous. It isn't that those with opposing views simply use these terms interchangeably, it is people who identify as the above, use multiple of these terms to describe themselves.
And, this is correct. The Republican party has become the party of Christian fascist extremists, white-supremacists and neo-Nazis. And, in more polite company all of these groups describe themselves as "conservative" or "alt-right".
Basically, stop being a Nazi, and people will stop calling you a Nazi.
(Score: 1) by Cyrix6x86 on Tuesday March 02, @11:23PM
Agreed. Gab trends "alt-right," meaning, slightly further right than Mitt Romney or Joe Biden, but still within the limits of what is accepted in American politics.
There's nothing on that site that wouldn't slip out of the mouth of a ranting boomer who took a break from Fox News for a few minutes to check the mail.
The real "far right" is out in the open on mainstream platforms such as Twitter, Youtube and Reddit. They are scarier because they are much more logical and reasoned, and have followers from both sides of the political spectrum. The mainstream doesn't even notice them because they don't even know what to search for.
Right wing influencers? If Gab is the equivalent of a couple of country boys who listen to hick hop and have a rebel flag and the words, "Heritage Not Hate" on the back of their pickup, and who don't mind if their sister dates a black guy, then the equivalent NSDAP party members are in the open on traditional social media and have a disturbing number of unknowing followers.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday March 02, @10:38PM
They may have the info, but it's bullshit, any bits and pieces they do release will be managed into targeted propaganda. Nothing to see here
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday March 02, @10:43PM (1 child)
What is a Gab.ai? [wikipedia.org] Perhaps it's like that other one with a logo that looks like the Israeli symbol for "Shekel." But is it arrogance, or a lack of self-awareness?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @11:11PM
It is where the incels go to suck each other off. Rejected again? Try showeirng, even deplorables gotta have some standards.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @10:44PM (2 children)
Am I supposed to think this is good or is it bad? I'm confused.
On a side note. Why is GAB keeping all that info. Why not let it expire after a time set by the user/poster?
Maybe I'll stop posting on SN. Getting dangerous to have post remembered for so long. With laws the way they are going; soon you might be jailed for a thought crime from the past! Or maybe because of a fart you let slide in middle school that had the whole class laughing.
I cry for the children's future.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Fishscene on Tuesday March 02, @11:05PM
This is bad. Ignoring politics, a platform was hacked.
Also, "...in an effort to expose the platform's largely right-wing users." So people who like to exercise their God-given right to talk gravitate towards a platform that actually lets them do that. News at 11.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday March 02, @11:24PM
Think any damned thing you like - just think for yourself. That will really piss off the CTRL-Left. Beware, though. Thinking for yourself is likely to get you canceled.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @10:53PM (1 child)
Can we mark the article itself Flamebait? Why not?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @11:00PM
facts don't care about your feefees
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @10:58PM
Is Gab using some shitty open source CMS?