Massive Iceberg – 10 Times the Size of San Francisco – Breaks Off Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday March 03, @01:01AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the San-Francisco-is-a-new-unit-of-measurement dept.
martyb writes:

Massive Iceberg – 10 Times the Size of San Francisco – Breaks Off Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica

A giant iceberg, approximately 1.5 times the size of Greater Paris [or about 10 times the size of San Francisco], broke off from the northern section of Antarctica's Brunt Ice Shelf on Friday 26th February. New radar images, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, show the 1270 sq km[*] iceberg breaking free and moving away rapidly from the floating ice shelf.

Glaciologists have been closely monitoring the many cracks and chasms that have formed in the 150 m thick Brunt Ice Shelf over the past years. In late-2019, a new crack was spotted in the portion of the ice shelf north of the McDonald Ice Rumples, heading towards another large crack near the Stancomb-Wills Glacier Tongue.

This latest rift was closely monitored by satellite imagery, as it was seen quickly cutting across the ice shelf. Recent ice surface velocity data derived from Sentinel-1 data indicated the region north of the new crack to be the most unstable – moving around 5 m per day. Then, in the early hours of Friday 26th, the newer crack widened rapidly before finally breaking free from the rest of the floating ice shelf.

[...] Although currently unnamed, the iceberg has been informally dubbed 'A-74'. Antarctic icebergs are named from the Antarctic quadrant in which they were originally sighted, then a sequential number, then, if the iceberg breaks, a sequential letter.

[*] 1270 sq km is equivalent to ~488 sq miles. Alternatively, a square with sides of length 22 miles (35.6 km).

Original Submission


Massive Iceberg – 10 Times the Size of San Francisco – Breaks Off Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 03, @01:06AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 03, @01:06AM (#1119199)

    Someone light the beacon! We need the oil-shill to tell us why this is normal and how we can't stop burning oil ever cause reasons.

