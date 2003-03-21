from the can-we-get-things-back-to-before-"1984" dept.
Cord cutting was so bad last year that pay-TV penetration is down to 1994 levels
Cord cutting accelerated at such a rapid pace last year that the penetration of U.S. households paying for traditional TV services is down to levels not seen since the mid-1990s, according to a new report from analyst firm MoffettNathanson.
Over the course of 2020, cable and satellite TV companies shed 6 million subscribing households, the firm estimates, a decline of 7.3%.
And the rise of cable-like streaming services—such as Sling, YouTube TV, and Hulu's live TV service—has not been dramatic enough to make up the difference, since only about one-third of cord cutters subscribed to an over-the-top equivalent.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Booga1 on Wednesday March 03, @12:34PM
To compensate for the dwindling viewership, ads on TV have escalated in a similar fashion to online ads. Now you don't just get ads during commercial breaks, you get them with product placement, channel banner promotions, renamed stadiums, and more.
On top of the obscene ad blitzes that are driving people off TV, here are a few more things killing subscription TV.
- Local stations are fighting the cable carriers over carriage fees.
- Cable carriers are replacing ads on local stations with their own and sabotaging local station incomes.
- ESPN has such a strangle hold on cable that practically every channel package has it.
- The "a la carte" pricing that was supposed to free subscribers from this obnoxious setup was predictably gamed to make it more expensive than the packages nobody likes but gets anyway so they can get the three channels they actually want.
- Every content producer is spinning up their own streaming service.
Some of it is stuff that is 100% corporate turf wars, but much of it is just stuff people are tired of paying for. I'm sure I am missing another dozen reasons. People are getting used to watching the show they want, when they want. Traditional TV is going to die eventually.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday March 03, @01:16PM (3 children)
So the streamers doesn't make up for the cutters so what do the cutters do instead? I guess Facebook and other modern things takes up a lot of time. After all you are always constrained by time here -- there is just so much free time after work/sleep/chores that can be spent on other things. Or is it just that they are from the generation that is currently dying off?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday March 03, @01:32PM
Well, I guess some are going to certain services that are not approved by the content industry (and won't show up in the streaming data). Others will just watch regular YouTube videos (note that they specifically mentioned YouTube TV; IIUC that doesn't cover normal YouTube videos).
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 03, @01:32PM
There is no evidence the covid vaccine has killed anyone.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday March 03, @01:34PM
If many cord-cutters are anything like me, they go for pirate OTT [wikipedia.org] providers - mostly from China. I pay mine something like $50 / year to get 5,500+ channels, VOD and TV series.
The price is right for a 75% shit series and movies on demand, and 95% shit television with more ads than content.
Those providers fly under the radar, so those who cord-cut to them essentially drop off the stats.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Wednesday March 03, @01:24PM (1 child)
Blow up your TV
Throw away your paper
Move to the country
Build you a home - John Prine
Alas, I don't think the above is the reason why people are cutting cords... Penetration of cable TV may have dropped but general intrusion into our lives from all media sources have, IMO, greatly increased. I ponder moving to the country and when I think of that I sigh with relief knowing Elon Musk is busy working to ensure I'll still be available, oops, I meant the internet will still be available to me. Sorry to say that but it's true, I'm hooked and so are most of you!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 03, @01:32PM
TV is just a display for Internet (TV)