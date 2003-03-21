Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Intel Ordered by Texas Court to Pay $2.18 Billion for VLSI Patent Infringement

posted by martyb on Wednesday March 03, @10:12PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Texas court orders Intel to pay $2.18 billion for two patent infringements

The two patents are owned by VLSI and relate to ways to manage CPU clock speeds and minimum voltages for memory. VLSI has an additional six patent violation claims against Intel, which could amount to $11 billion in damages. Intel denies all allegations and is confident it can avoid these fees through future appeals.

[...] Waco Tribune-Herald and Tom's Hardware note that one of the patents (759) relates to clock speed management and is supposed to represent $1.5 billion in damages, while the other one (373) describes a method to reduce the minimum voltage for memory and totals just $675 million in damages. The other six patent violations are supposed to amount to $7.1 billion, and Intel must also consider future royalties, attorney's fees, interests, procedure costs etc., which could amount to $1.7 billion if VLSI manages to win the entire case.

Another Texas jury weighing in on patents.

Also at Wccftech.

Original Submission


«  Class Action Lawsuits Against Sites Logging User Interactions
Intel Ordered by Texas Court to Pay $2.18 Billion for VLSI Patent Infringement | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 03, @10:34PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 03, @10:34PM (#1119622)

    America is falling behind the rest of the world in the semiconductor industry.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 03, @10:52PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 03, @10:52PM (#1119629)

    Another reason to get rid of them, the East Texas kangaroo court

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 03, @10:55PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 03, @10:55PM (#1119630)

      The whole concept of venue shopping is ridiculous.

(1)