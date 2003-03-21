Stories
Japanese Billionaire Seeks 8 Crewmembers for Moon-Bound Mission on SpaceX's Starship

posted by martyb on Thursday March 04, @05:43AM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

Japanese billionaire seeks 8 crewmembers for moon-bound mission on SpaceX's Starship:

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is looking for eight crewmembers for a mission to the moon.

Maezawa, a controversial entrepreneur who previously held a "girlfriend contest" for a now-defunct space-bound mission, announced Tuesday (March 2) that his dearMoon project, which aims to fly the "first civilian mission to the moon," according to the project website, is now looking for eight crewmembers to fly to and around the moon and back on SpaceX's Starship spacecraft.

The project was announced in 2018 with the original intent to bring a crew of artists to the moon. In this latest release, Maezawa calls for applicants to make up a crew of eight individuals from around the world for the week-long lunar trip.

For more information about the project and applicant requirements, check out the dearMoon website here.

Watch this video to learn more about the selection process. It also contains a special message from @elonmusk #dearMoon ↓ Check the full version March 2, 2021

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 04, @05:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 04, @05:59AM (#1119721)

    This is GReat! Private enterprise, Japanese money, just like in the Movie "Contact". Just be sure to disembark rather quickly, as the whole thing is going to go Big-badda-boom! 15 minutes after landing?

