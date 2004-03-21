from the eerily-lifelike-or-just-eerie? dept.
'Deep Nostalgia' Can Turn Old Photos of Your Relatives Into Moving Videos:
It's hard to feel connected to someone who's gone through a static photo. So a company called MyHeritage who provides automatic AI-powered photo enhancements is now offering a new service that can animate people in old photos creating a short video that looks like it was recorded while they posed and prepped for the portrait.
Called Deep Nostalgia, the resulting videos are reminiscent of the Live Photos feature in iOS and iPadOS where several seconds of video are recorded and saved before and after the camera app's shutter is pressed. But where Live Photos is intended to be used to find the perfect shot and framing that may have been missed the exact second the shutter was pressed, Deep Nostalgia is instead meant to bring still shots, even those not captured on a modern smartphone, to life.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 04, @03:41PM (6 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 04, @03:44PM (1 child)
Doesn't have to be. I'd go with a porno theme and watch them all having a good time.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday March 04, @03:59PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Thursday March 04, @04:24PM
I wonder if this works on photos of living people as well as photos of dead people?
Reminder: March is national procrastination week.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 04, @04:33PM
Worse, they become both Zombies & Biden voters!
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday March 04, @04:39PM
I've seen some of the moving images. They're disturbing. The distortion induced by the algorithms does not do more than vaguely resemble human movement. It's like nightmarish, bad acid trip but subtle. No matter how much the methods improve, even if the algotrithms can identify and follow where the muscle and bone structure ought to be, the style of movement is lost and the moving images can never be more than creepy simulacrum if the original subject was known.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 04, @05:13PM
by the way, did you know that about a hundred years ago it was quite common to take pictures of dead people before the funeral?
childhood mortality means that this was actually the only picture for many kids.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 04, @04:02PM
In article:
"But where Live Photos is intended to be used to find the perfect shot and framing that may have been missed the exact second the shutter was pressed..."
I don't think so. Live Photos is a gimmick feature for the iPhone to stand out against the competition. It also seems like a winner for the TikTol generation to post to social media. The reason it is not going to give you a better image to pick from versus taking a normal photo is because video takes a series of very quick images, and the focus can suffer versus a normal photo that can get a great autofocus fix on a single target when you press the shutter button. Experience is where this observation comes from. It is not comparable to autobracketing on a film camera.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 04, @04:08PM (2 children)
Mourning is a necessary and deeply human process we all (need to) go through when we lose someone. There is broad consensus in the psychological, and psychiatric community that trying to desperately hold on to things is not a healthy approach.
It's healthy to remember people, it's healthy to keep them in your mind and thoughts, it's healthy to reminisce about them.
But it's not healthy to think that or act as if they are not dead/gone.
And don't give me any of the nonsense that "psychology and psychiatry are no different from astrology and divination and isn't a real science and is just P-hacking, etc..." because if that's you: fuck you, you illiterate and uneducated clod.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday March 04, @04:13PM
If you lose someone today, chances are high that you have some video shots of them anyway, so I strongly doubt this is what the app is about. Rather, I think it's about long-dead people where if your mourning process still hasn't finished, you should see a psychiatrist immediately.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 04, @04:18PM
Everyone instinctively knows that holding on to the past too tightly is sick. As an example, we all know someone who, years or even decades later, can’t stop railing against their evil ex who absolutely ruined their life.
Hint: they have left the relationship, and for your own happiness and sanity you should to. Or at least shut up already. This is a zombie relationship and you keep reviving it. Grow the fuck up already.
And guys, this applies to you too!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 04, @04:38PM (3 children)
I don't find myself missing the people so much. The dead pet pictures are what will bring you to tears.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 04, @04:47PM (2 children)
That's OK. Nobody will miss you either. Not humans, and ESPECIALLY not pets. Animals live in the moment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 04, @04:55PM
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday March 04, @05:05PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩