Data of 21 Million Users From 3 Android VPNs Put For Sale Online

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday March 04, @06:08PM
from the virtually-private dept.
Booga1 writes:

Cybernews is reporting a trove of data for millions of VPN users being offered for sale.

A user on a popular hacker forum is selling three databases that purportedly contain user credentials and device data stolen from three different Android VPN services – SuperVPN, GeckoVPN, and ChatVPN – with 21 million user records being sold in total.
The VPN services whose data has been allegedly exfiltrated by the hacker are SuperVPN, which is considered as one of the most popular (and dangerous) VPNs on Google Play with 100,000,000+ installs on the Play store, as well as GeckoVPN (1,000,000+ installs) and ChatVPN (50,000+ installs).

The forum user is selling deeply sensitive device data and login credentials – email addresses and randomly generated strings used as passwords – of more than 21 million VPN users for an undisclosed sum.

We reached out to SuperVPN, GeckoVPN, and ChatVPN and asked the providers if they could confirm that the leak was genuine but we have received no responses at the time of writing this report

