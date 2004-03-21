from the they're-so-cute-and...cuttley? dept.
Cuttlefish show self-control, pass 'marshmallow test':
"Self-control is thought to be the cornerstone of intelligence, as it is an important prerequisite for complex decision-making and planning for the future," said lead author Alex Schnell, a research associate in the Department of Psychology at the University of Cambridge. Not all animals share this trait, and it was previously thought that the ones that do, such as great apes, corvids and parrots, have long and social lives.
To see if a cephalopod should join the ranks, Schnell and her team adapted the famous "marshmallow test" so that it appealed to cuttlefish.
[...] They then set up a two-chamber apparatus with transparent sliding drawers. Behind one drawer, they placed a preferred meal (such as live grass shrimp) and behind the other, they placed a less preferred meal (such as Asian shore crab). The doors had symbols on them that indicated whether it would open with a delay (a triangle) or open immediately (a circle), which the cuttlefish learned to recognize.
The drawer with the less preferred meal always opened to the cuttlefish immediately, but the other drawer opened after a delay. In the control condition, the door with the preferred snack didn't open at all (a square). When the cuttlefish approached one chamber, the researchers immediately removed the snack in the other.
The cuttlefish indeed chose to delay gratification to score a more delicious meal if they knew the door would open after a delay; they were able to delay grabbing their snack for anywhere between 50 to 130 seconds. During this time, they generally sat at the bottom of the tank looking at the two rewards, Schnell told Live Science in an email.
Sometimes, they would even turn away from the immediate (less preferred but currently available) option "as if to distract themselves from the temptation of the immediate reward," she said. This same distraction technique was previously observed in humans, chimpanzees, jays, parrots and dogs, she said.
[...] The researchers hypothesize that the cuttlefish evolved self-control as a byproduct of an unrelated trait: camouflage. To avoid being detected by predators, cuttlefish need to spend long periods of their day in hiding, taking only brief breaks to forage. "Thus, perhaps self-control evolved to optimize their foraging behavior and reduce their predator exposure," she added.
Journal Reference:
Alexandra K. Schnell, Markus Boeckle, Micaela Rivera. et al.Cuttlefish exert self-control in a delay of gratification task, Proceedings of the Royal Society B (DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2020.3161)
A bullfrog has more protections than a cuttlefish or octopus under animal research rules.
A bullfrog has more protections than a cuttlefish or octopus under animal research rules.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 04, @09:04PM (1 child)
Yes, but bullfrogs are only about as smart as most people. Animals that are smarter than people don't get protections because they might displace people at the top of the food chain. Apes and cephalopods and cetaceans are the least likely to ever be protected. Crows and friends need to watch their step, or they'll be put on the list as well. And mice. https://hitchhikers.fandom.com/wiki/Mice [fandom.com]
These materials may have been attained through hacking.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 04, @09:32PM
Back in reality, I did some of the last monkey research in Phoenix back around 2003 - they were winding down the program before ethical concerns became an even bigger issue.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Frosty Piss on Thursday March 04, @09:08PM (1 child)
This study is like comparing marshmallows to oranges. The cuttlefish have obviously been conditioned via reinforcement training to wait for the better food. When the experiment is performed on anything OTHER than a human (who has been told that they will get a better reward if they simply wait...a _cognitive exercise_), it's simply just another conditioning experiment via repetition. Sure, they'll figure out to wait, just like a rat in a cage can be trained to wait to pull a chain before the good food drops. There's no executive function on display here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 04, @09:15PM
To be fair to the researchers, they found a way to get research grants for buying the ingredients for their next paella party.