from the Brings-its-own-celebratory-fireworks dept.
SpaceX Mars prototype rocket nails landing for the first time, but explodes on pad:
A SpaceX rocket prototype, known as SN10, soared over South Texas during test flight Wednesday before swooping down to a pinpoint landing near its launch site. Approximately three minutes after landing, however, multiple independent video feeds showed the rocket exploding on its landing pad.
SpaceX's SN10, an early prototype of the company's Starship Mars rocket, took off around 5:15 pm CT and climbed about six miles over the coastal landscape, mimicking two previous test flights SpaceX has conducted that ended in an explosive crash. Wednesday marked the first successful landing for a Starship prototype.
"We've had a successful soft touch down on the landing pad," SpaceX engineer John Insprucker said during a livestream of the event. "That's capping a beautiful test flight of Starship 10."
It was unclear what caused the rocket to explode after landing, and the SpaceX livestream cut out before the conflagration.
He added that SpaceX has several other prototypes already in production and the next, SN11, will be ready to roll out for another test flight 'in the near future."
SpaceX's first launch attempt on Wednesday, around 3 pm CT, was aborted at the last tenth of a second. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that the abort was triggered by pre-set standards around the rocket's thrust, which Musk described as "slightly conservative." He added that the company would increase the rocket's thrust limit, giving the rocket more wiggle room for getting a go-ahead for liftoff. The company then recycled the SN10's fuel ahead of the second, successful attempt.
Also at: c|net and Al Jazeera.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @01:52AM
Trial and error,. Rocket goes up, rocket goes BOOM, make a few changes, try again. Even rocket science is now just try, try again.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday March 05, @01:57AM
But maybe not wholly unexpected [youtu.be].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @02:19AM
If you land at 15Knots with some of your legs folded, cocked from an offset thrust vector.... then stuff happens.
As in bounce, verticality challenged, and maybe a bit bent.
If you do that to tanks holding stuff that works like, well rocket fuel, then the interesting question is why was the unscheduled disassembly not more immediate?
Hopefuly, they have achoustic telemetry up thru the disassembly.
Questions:
Why wasn't the touchdown speed nearer zero.
How will the offset thrust result in a vertical touchdown.
What are the dynamic limits for landing these stubs on the pad without exceeding structural limits in the rest of the rocket?
It is amazing that they got far enough to ask questions this far past non-reusable.
No doubt, they will see a landing one could walk away from.