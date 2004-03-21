from the something-to-think-about dept.
Book Announcement:
A Thousand Brains: A New Theory of Intelligence (Basic Books), a book released this week by Numenta co-founder Jeff Hawkins, introduces a theory that will revolutionize our understanding of the brain and AI.
A Thousand Brains is divided into three parts. In Part 1, Hawkins describes the new theory and the neuroscience behind it. In Part 2, he explains how this theory will lead to truly intelligent machines. Finally, in Part 3, Hawkins describes how a deep understanding of intelligence and AI will affect the future of humanity.
Core to the theory is the surprising notion that the brain does not contain one model of the world; it contains thousands of complementary models for everything we know. The models vote together to produce our singular perception.
Richard Dawkins, who wrote the foreword, describes this idea as follows: "Hawkins is, I think, the first to give eloquent space to the idea that there is not one such model but thousands, one in each of the many neatly stacked columns that constitute the brain's cortex. Not the least fascinating of his ideas...is that cortical columns, in their world-modeling activities, work semi-autonomously. What we perceive is a kind of democratic consensus from among them. Democracy in the brain? Consensus, and even dispute? What an amazing idea."
Do you think this theory is as revolutionary as the author thinks it is?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Fnord666 on Friday March 05, @04:15AM (1 child)
For those who don't recognize the name, Jeff Hawkins [wikipedia.org] was the founder of both Palm and Handspring, the companies that created the Palm Pilot organizers and the Treo smartphones. After that he decided to work on Neuroscience and founded(with others) Numenta. This work is probably an extension of the theories he proposed in On Intelligence [wikipedia.org], published in 2004.
Something else he's not palming off on me. There's nothing new here. We learn things to a level where they become intuitive precisely so we don't have to waste energy thinking them through.
If you can't even define what they are, how are you supposed to argue about them?