Google Working on Advanced Hearing Aids

posted by martyb on Friday March 05, @06:37AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the can-we-hear-you-now? dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

Alphabet's moonshot lab is working on a device to give people superhuman hearing

Alphabet has attempted to take on some wild projects over the years, like a crop-sniffing plant buggy and fish-tracking cameras. But now, its X lab is working on a device that could give people superhuman hearing. As Insider first reported, the project, codenamed "Wolverine," is exploring the future of hearing through sensor-packed hardware. The team, members of which spoke to Insider anonymously, say they're currently trying to figure out how to isolate people's voices in a crowded room or make it easier to focus on one person when overlapping conversations are happening around you.

They've already iterated on the device multiple times, including devices that covered the whole ear and others that protruded from above the ear. These iterations have been large because the team incorporates lots of microphones into the build, but newer versions are smaller, Insider says. Multiple people from hearing technology companies have joined the team, including talent from Starkey Hearing Technologies and Eargo.

Also at 9to5Google.

Related: Google Announces "Tidal": An Underwater Camera System for Fish Farmers

Original Submission


A Thousand Brains Introduces a Novel Theory of Intelligence

Related Stories

Google Announces "Tidal": An Underwater Camera System for Fish Farmers 8 comments

takyon writes:

Alphabet's Tidal moonshot tracks individual fish to help sustainably feed humanity

Today Alphabet is announcing Tidal, an X division moonshot project with the goal of preserving the ocean's ability to support life and help feed humanity sustainably. Tidal's initial goal is to develop technologies that will give us a better understanding of what's happening under water, with a focus on helping fish farmers to run and grow their operations in environmentally friendly ways.

[...] To achieve its early goal, Tidal has developed an underwater camera system coupled with computer vision and other AI techniques to track and monitor thousands of individual fish as they develop. The electrical components had to be developed to withstand the extreme cold and crushing pressures of the ocean's unforgiving salt water environment. The system can also interpret behaviors not visible to farmers.

By logging eating behavior and environmental data like temperature and oxygen levels, the farmers can make smarter decisions about how to manage their pens, according to Davé. And healthy fish require fewer antibiotics, a concern amongst environmentalists.

Blog post. Also at Financial Times.

Related: No water? No soil? No problem: Aquaponics Provides Fresh, Organic Produce
Mapping the Global Potential for Marine Aquaculture

Original Submission

