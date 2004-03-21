from the pick-a-number,-any-number dept.
Researchers have built the fastest random-number generator ever made, using a simple laser. It exploits fluctuations in the intensity of light to generate randomness — a coveted resource in applications such as data encryption and scientific simulations — and could lead to devices that are small enough to fit on a single computer chip.
True randomness is surprisingly difficult to come by. Algorithms in conventional computers can produce sequences of numbers that seem random at first, but over time these tend to display patterns. This makes them at least partially predictable, and therefore vulnerable to being decoded.
To make encryption safer, researchers have turned to quantum mechanics, where the laws of physics guarantee that the results of certain measurements — such as when a radioactive atom decays — are genuinely random.
See also: ZDNet
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @11:40AM
Faster than a class of American high-school students trying a basic math quiz?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @11:43AM (1 child)
"These could have useful applications, such as encryption technology on mobile phones."
I'd rather have voice comms that didn't sound like shit.
(Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday March 05, @12:26PM
Get a phone with wires.
Name one time in human history where the group banning books and censoring speech were the good guys.
(Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday March 05, @12:27PM (1 child)
Yup, light is indeed faster than I can say "four".
Name one time in human history where the group banning books and censoring speech were the good guys.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @12:36PM
https://dilbert.com/strip/2001-10-25 [dilbert.com]
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Friday March 05, @01:02PM
ERNIE, an early computer used in a UK national lottery known as the Premium Bonds issue, was using thermal noise to generate true random numbers over 60 years ago. They have since been using a light based generator for a while. https://www.nsandi.com/get-to-know-us/about-premium-bonds [nsandi.com]