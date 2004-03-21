Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

This is the Fastest Random-Number Generator Ever Built

posted by martyb on Friday March 05, @11:32AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the pick-a-number,-any-number dept.
/dev/random

AnonTechie writes:

SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN:

Researchers have built the fastest random-number generator ever made, using a simple laser. It exploits fluctuations in the intensity of light to generate randomness — a coveted resource in applications such as data encryption and scientific simulations — and could lead to devices that are small enough to fit on a single computer chip.

True randomness is surprisingly difficult to come by. Algorithms in conventional computers can produce sequences of numbers that seem random at first, but over time these tend to display patterns. This makes them at least partially predictable, and therefore vulnerable to being decoded.

To make encryption safer, researchers have turned to quantum mechanics, where the laws of physics guarantee that the results of certain measurements — such as when a radioactive atom decays — are genuinely random.

Nature

See also: ZDNet

Original Submission


«  Source of Hazardous High-Energy Particles Located in the Sun
This is the Fastest Random-Number Generator Ever Built | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)