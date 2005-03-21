Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

China Makes Anal Swab Covid Tests Compulsory for Foreign Arrivals

posted by martyb on Friday March 05, @02:09PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the literal-PITA dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/china-makes-anal-swab-covid-tests-compulsory-for-foreign-arrivals-mvthjq8c7

China has made anal swab tests for the coronavirus mandatory for almost all international arrivals, deepening a row with other countries over a practice many have described as humiliating.

The Japanese government has already raised concern about its citizens being subjected to the "undignified" procedure while American diplomats have also complained. Katsunobu Kato, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, said it would ask China to alter its testing regimen after some Japanese travellers reported suffering "psychological pain" from the invasive procedure.

Original Submission


«  How to Get and Install Windows 10 Starting from Win 7 Pro OEM License?
China Makes Anal Swab Covid Tests Compulsory for Foreign Arrivals | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 05, @02:11PM (3 children)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Friday March 05, @02:11PM (#1120334)

    Who's the Chinese Trump leading this "Auslander Raus" movement in China?

    --
    My karma ran over your dogma.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @02:19PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @02:19PM (#1120340)

      Trump has nothing to do with this at all. This is chinks being chinks.

      • (Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Friday March 05, @02:23PM (1 child)

        by Tokolosh (585) on Friday March 05, @02:23PM (#1120342)

        Where China goes, can America be far behind?

        • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @02:35PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @02:35PM (#1120348)

          I actually think the American right would go for this. Especially for those collecting unemployment or getting abortions or voting in certain districts. For their safety, of course.

          NO to testing. NO to vaccines. But humiliating poor brown people? YES.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @02:38PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @02:38PM (#1120350)

    OH YEAH GIVE IT TO ME DADDY

  • (Score: 1) by Taxi Dudinous on Friday March 05, @02:38PM

    by Taxi Dudinous (8690) on Friday March 05, @02:38PM (#1120351)

    Yep, I was tired getting off the plane.

    I'm WIDE AWAKE now! )(

(1)