China has made anal swab tests for the coronavirus mandatory for almost all international arrivals, deepening a row with other countries over a practice many have described as humiliating.
The Japanese government has already raised concern about its citizens being subjected to the "undignified" procedure while American diplomats have also complained. Katsunobu Kato, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, said it would ask China to alter its testing regimen after some Japanese travellers reported suffering "psychological pain" from the invasive procedure.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 05, @02:11PM (3 children)
Who's the Chinese Trump leading this "Auslander Raus" movement in China?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @02:19PM (2 children)
Trump has nothing to do with this at all. This is chinks being chinks.
(Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Friday March 05, @02:23PM (1 child)
Where China goes, can America be far behind?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @02:35PM
I actually think the American right would go for this. Especially for those collecting unemployment or getting abortions or voting in certain districts. For their safety, of course.
NO to testing. NO to vaccines. But humiliating poor brown people? YES.
