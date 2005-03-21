https://www.historytoday.com/archive/natural-histories/black-death-new-culprit
When it comes to the Black Death, rats are usually cast as the villains of the piece – and with good reason. After all, it was most likely thanks to them that the plague (Yersinia pestis) was reintroduced to Europe. Though there has been some debate about how and where the original infection occurred, there is little doubt that Italian traders caught the disease from rat fleas in Black Sea ports before taking it back to Messina aboard Genoese galleys in October 1347. Granted, rats were probably not solely responsible for the speed with which the pestilence spread in the weeks that followed. In 2018, researchers from the universities of Ferrara and Oslo demonstrated that human fleas and lice played at least as important a role in transmission between people. But because rats can tolerate higher concentrations of the bacillus in their blood, and tend to live in close proximity to humans, they greatly amplified its virulence. Exactly how many people died is difficult to establish, but it is estimated that, in the period 1347-53, the plague killed 30-50 per cent of the European population. Understandably, rats have borne most of the blame.
But is this really fair? A recent study suggests marmots might have been just as guilty.
[...] As well as rats, Y. pestis is prevalent in a wide range of other rodents, including marmots and some Central Asian species, many of which have been present in the region for millennia. By collecting DNA from plague-infected marmots today and aDNA from human victims in the past, it has been possible to reconstruct the development of Y. pestis from long before the Black Death down to the present day. By correlating this information with the location of the samples, we can even draw a tentative map of its dissemination.
The results are surprising, to say the least. Rather than existing only in a single form, as most had tacitly assumed, it turns out that there are, in fact, four major varieties of the plague in existence today. The first caused the Black Death in Europe; the second split in two, before moving south and east, towards India and the Caspian Sea; while the third and fourth are currently found in Siberia, Mongolia and China. Most importantly, all four appear to have diverged from a common point of origin, at approximately the same time. Though there are obviously limitations to how accurately the date and location can be determined, it has been suggested that this genetic explosion (known, for convenience, as the 'Big Bang') most likely took place in the Tian Shan mountains, on the border between Kyrgyzstan and China, at some point in the late 12th or early 13th century – that is, at least a hundred years before the Black Death struck Europe.
[...] An intriguing possibility has been put forward by the historian Monica Green in a recent article in the American Historical Review. Building on a suggestion originally made by Robert Hymes, she has argued that marmots were 'helped' by the Mongols. A highly nomadic people, the Mongols had long nurtured a fondness for eating rodents; and, as foreign observers often noted, they were particularly partial to marmots. This was as much a matter of practicality as taste. Found in large numbers throughout the steppe, marmots were a good source not only of meat, but also of hides and fanpi ('nomad leather'). When the Mongols began their conquests under Chinggis Khan (c.1158-1227), they took their culinary habits with them – with devastating consequences.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday March 05, @04:44PM (5 children)
In the story of the black death, does anyone (other than bored armchair epidemiologists) really care what the original animal reservoir for the disease was? I mean, they're almost certainly not the *original* reservoir either - it probably entered the marmot population from elsewhere.
Sure, maybe the disease first jumped to humans from a marmot. And maybe COVID first jumped to humans from a bat. Or maybe a pangolin. Does anyone really care? Does it make the slightest bit of difference to anything? New diseases can and do come from anywhere - what matters is what happens within the human population. What's the *immediate* cause that infected Patient X - not where did the disease enter the human population 200 years ago.
And I feel fairly confident in saying that mountain-dwelling marmots were not a major cause in spreading plague within European cities.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @04:55PM
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @05:02PM (1 child)
The immediate cause of the novel coronavirus was funding of research into how to make viruses more virulent in a Communist Chinese laboratory. This research should never have been carried out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @05:13PM
Believe me, you cannot trust anything said by an Anonymous Coward.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 05, @05:15PM
Forget the mountain-dwelling bit. Groundhogs and marmots are shy animals, and they have little reason to trust humans. I agree that marmots probably didn't spread flea-borne illnesses through any cities. Marmots coming into a city were probably already killed and gutted by a hunter who hoped to sell the meat and/or the fur.
Rats are far more likely, since they are happy to live side-by-side with humans.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday March 05, @05:50PM
And where did the marmo[se]ts get it from? Was it someone hiding in plain sight [youtu.be] that they accidentally bit and contracted some kind of brain disease first, that would cause them to seek out (or not run away from) human or canine company in the first place?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @04:55PM
Coming to your country next year! Start buy toilet paper NOW.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday March 05, @05:40PM
But arn't Marmots rodents? or a rodent like creature or in the rodent family of sorts? If it was one rat or another rat probably doesn't matter all that much in the end. Rodents did it and it wiped out a significant proportion of the human population in Europe.