[...] As well as rats, Y. pestis is prevalent in a wide range of other rodents, including marmots and some Central Asian species, many of which have been present in the region for millennia. By collecting DNA from plague-infected marmots today and aDNA from human victims in the past, it has been possible to reconstruct the development of Y. pestis from long before the Black Death down to the present day. By correlating this information with the location of the samples, we can even draw a tentative map of its dissemination.

The results are surprising, to say the least. Rather than existing only in a single form, as most had tacitly assumed, it turns out that there are, in fact, four major varieties of the plague in existence today. The first caused the Black Death in Europe; the second split in two, before moving south and east, towards India and the Caspian Sea; while the third and fourth are currently found in Siberia, Mongolia and China. Most importantly, all four appear to have diverged from a common point of origin, at approximately the same time. Though there are obviously limitations to how accurately the date and location can be determined, it has been suggested that this genetic explosion (known, for convenience, as the 'Big Bang') most likely took place in the Tian Shan mountains, on the border between Kyrgyzstan and China, at some point in the late 12th or early 13th century – that is, at least a hundred years before the Black Death struck Europe.

[...] An intriguing possibility has been put forward by the historian Monica Green in a recent article in the American Historical Review. Building on a suggestion originally made by Robert Hymes, she has argued that marmots were 'helped' by the Mongols. A highly nomadic people, the Mongols had long nurtured a fondness for eating rodents; and, as foreign observers often noted, they were particularly partial to marmots. This was as much a matter of practicality as taste. Found in large numbers throughout the steppe, marmots were a good source not only of meat, but also of hides and fanpi ('nomad leather'). When the Mongols began their conquests under Chinggis Khan (c.1158-1227), they took their culinary habits with them – with devastating consequences.