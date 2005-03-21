In the latest in a string of "hits" on Russian dark web forums, the prominent crime site Maza appears to have been breached by a hacker earlier this week.

This is kind of big news since Maza (previously called "Mazafaka") has long been a destination for all assortment of criminal activity, including malware distribution, money laundering, carding (i.e., the selling of stolen credit card information), and lots of other bad behavior. The forum is considered "elite" and hard to join, and in the past, it has been a cesspool for some of the world's most prolific cybercriminals.

[...] KrebsOnSecurity reports that the intruder subsequently dumped the stolen data on the dark web, spurring fears among criminals that their identities might be exposed (oh, the irony). The validity of the data has been verified by threat intelligence firm Intel 471.