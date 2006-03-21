Samsung Electronics, Mastercard and Samsung Card develop fingerprint biometric payment card - Help Net Security:
Through this strategic collaboration, the companies aim to provide faster and more secure payment experiences. The biometric authentication capability allows safer interactions with reduced physical contact points by eliminating the need to enter a PIN on a keypad.
It also adds an extra layer of security to currently available credit cards by verifying the cardholder's identity via a unique fingerprint.
The biometric cards will adopt a new security chipset from Samsung's System LSI Business that integrates several key discrete chips, streamlining the overall component design and enabling more efficient development. These cards can be used at any Mastercard chip terminal or point of sale (POS) terminal.
[...] Samsung Card will lead the roll out in South Korea, with plans to introduce the biometric card later this year. The adoption of the solution will be a gradual process, starting from corporate credit cards that have more frequent international transactions.
Also at Engadget, Businesswire, and hypebeast.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 06, @11:56PM
Good old cash... untraceable, no fingerprints and no monthly fee.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 07, @12:00AM
Upskirt photos at point of sale...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 07, @12:08AM
Nobody’s going to carry around this card when they can already load their credit and debit cards, transit passes, and everything else onto their smartphone and authenticate with a thumbprint or their face, and also reads QR code’s and other stuff.