As reported by APNews,
NEW YORK (AP) — A new national study adds strong evidence that mask mandates can slow the spread of the coronavirus, and that allowing dining at restaurants can increase cases and deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study Friday.
"All of this is very consistent," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing on Friday. "You have decreases in cases and deaths when you wear masks, and you have increases in cases and deaths when you have in-person restaurant dining."
The study was released just as some states are rescinding mask mandates and restaurant limits. Earlier this week, Texas became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a movement by many governors to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials.
"It's a solid piece of work that makes the case quite strongly that in-person dining is one of the more important things that needs to be handled if you're going to control the pandemic," said William Hanage, a Harvard University expert on disease dynamics who was not involved in the study.
The new research builds on smaller CDC studies, including one that found that people in 10 states who became infected in July were more likely to have dined at a restaurant and another that found mask mandates in 10 states were associated with reductions in hospitalizations.
The CDC researchers looked at U.S. counties placed under state-issued mask mandates and at counties that allowed restaurant dining — both indoors and at tables outside. The study looked at data from March through December of last year.
The scientists found that mask mandates were associated with reduced coronavirus transmission, and that improvements in new cases and deaths increased as time went on.
The reductions in growth rates varied from half a percentage point to nearly 2 percentage points. That may sound small, but the large number of people involved means the impact grows with time, experts said.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Sunday March 07, @02:25PM
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 07, @02:40PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 07, @03:06PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 07, @03:07PM
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday March 07, @02:53PM
A fundamental mistake reasonable people make is to use reason with people who themselves do not use it. No amount of evidence or data is going to convince certain people.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday March 07, @03:06PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday March 07, @03:31PM
Spoken like someone who does not understand the exponential function :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 07, @03:33PM
as is normal with the media that is desperate to be your only source of knowledge, TFA has no link to the original CDC survey itself.
This is so typical of the media today. They used to be (pre internet) the sole conduit through which a vast majority of the populace learned about anything. They (the media) have been loosing that cherished position over the last 20 some years that the internet has been growing, and they do not like it.
When they were the arbiters of what news you saw, and did not see (by choosing not to carry it), they had the ability to overtly control what you thought. If you pay attention, you can continue to see these leftovers from those days.
Take TFA for instance. It "describes" the CDC study, but does not provide a link to the actual study. Now, to have described the study, the reporter (hopefully) had to have looked at the study (although this is a long shot, it is entirely possible the reporter never looked at the study and just copied some talking points from somewhere). So they may have had a link. If they did have a link to the actual study document, then why did they omit that link from the article? Obviously because they want to be your 'source' for data and the way to do that is to control your access to the original source information. Further, by making it much harder for you to go see the original source, they also make it much harder for you to catch them in all the Gell-Mann Amnesia [epsilontheory.com] events [1] they create for everything they write. This is one of the ways they manipulate your opinions and program you to think the way they want you to think. They make it hard for you to find their mistakes, and they try hard to make sure that they are your only source of "what to think", with the result that they then have the ability to program your opinions at the flip of a switch.
[1] This effect does not happen once in a while. This effect (Gell-Mann Amnesia [epsilontheory.com]) happens with everything the media writes. They always, every single time, get something wrong. The only reason you don't see how often they get it wrong is that you don't have the 'inside' knowledge of everything they report to see all the glaring errors. But they are there, and they are almost all of the form of "wet streets cause rain" level of wrong.