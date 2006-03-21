Comcast hides upload speeds deep inside its infuriating ordering system:
But while upload use on Comcast's network quickly grows—driven largely by videoconferencing among people working and learning at home—the nation's largest home-Internet provider with over 30 million customers advertises its speed tiers as if uploading doesn't exist. Comcast's 56 percent increase in upstream traffic made me wonder if the company will increase upload speeds any time soon, so I checked out Comcast's Xfinity.com site today to see the current upload speeds. Getting that information was even more difficult than I expected.
The Xfinity website advertises cable-Internet plans with download speeds starting at 25Mbps without mentioning that upstream speeds are just a fraction of the downstream ones. I went through Comcast's online ordering system today and found no mention of upload speeds anywhere. Even clicking "pricing & other info" and "view plan details" links to read the fine print on various Internet plans didn't reveal upload speeds.
Even after adding a plan to the cart and going through most of the checkout process, I could not find any mention of upload speeds. I got to the point where you have to enter credit card information to continue, so I initially stopped there. I later confirmed that Comcast's ordering system will show upload speeds after it checks whether your credit card is valid, in the final page where you submit an order.
[...] I circled back to the Comcast spokesperson and asked what exact steps I need to take to make upload speeds show up in the cart. It turns out the upload speeds never show up in the cart at all unless you define "cart" to include the entire ordering process. Comcast told us the upload speeds will finally appear "when you are at the step when you review your order."
Despite my earlier reluctance to enter my credit card information for service I am not ordering, I finally did so to check whether this is accurate. I submitted my address, phone number, and credit card information, and I clicked "Next." This triggered a step in which Comcast's system checked to see whether I had entered a valid credit card. I accidentally entered a recently expired card number, so Comcast's system "declined" my card and made me re-enter it. After I entered a card number that Comcast could charge, I finally got to this page, where the 300Mbps download-plan's 10Mbps upload speeds are shown:
At this page, with Comcast having already verified your card, you can view upload speeds and decide whether to submit the order or exit the ordering system. The part of Comcast's statement that upload speeds are "visible upon check out when you submit your order" is thus accurate. But refusing to tell a prospective customer what they're paying for until after they submit credit card information is simply ridiculous. You can probably get upload speeds earlier by asking a Comcast rep in an online chat or phone call, but that shouldn't be necessary.
I have a very old "legacy" (you can't get one now) plan with Spectrum that is adequate for my needs. 2 MB (bytes, not bits) down, 0.2 MB up, which supports 2K Netflix, a half-dozen Linux torrents, and a periodic rsync of a couple of file sets. The rsync and torrents are rate-limited, so the torrents are a bit slow to load, but my ratios are good.
FWIW, Spectrum does not disclose upload speeds either.