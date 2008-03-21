from the it's-a-gas dept.
Saudi Arabia takes steps to lead the $700B global hydrogen market:
As governments and industries seek less-polluting alternatives to hydrocarbons, the world's biggest crude exporter doesn't want to cede the burgeoning hydrogen business to China, Europe or Australia and lose a potentially massive source of income. So it's building a $5 billion plant powered entirely by sun and wind that will be among the world's biggest green hydrogen makers when it opens in the planned megacity of Neom in 2025.
[...] Hydrogen is morphing from a niche power source — used in zeppelins, rockets and nuclear weapons — into big business, with the European Union alone committing $500 billion to scale up its infrastructure. Huge obstacles remain to the gas becoming a major part of the energy transition, and skeptics point to Saudi Arabia's weak track record so far capitalizing on what should be a competitive edge in the renewables business, especially solar, where there are many plans but few operational projects.
[...] Saudi Arabia is setting its sights on becoming the world's largest supplier of hydrogen — a market that BloombergNEF estimates could be worth as much as $700 billion by 2050.
[...] Blueprints are being drawn and strategies are being announced, but it's still early days for the industry. Hydrogen is expensive to make without expelling greenhouse gases, difficult to store and highly combustible.
Green hydrogen is produced by using renewable energy rather than fossil fuels. The current cost of producing a kilogram is a little under $5, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
Saudi Arabia possesses a competitive advantage in its perpetual sunshine and wind, and vast tracts of unused land. Helios's costs likely will be among the lowest globally and could reach $1.50 per kilogram by 2030, according to BNEF. That's cheaper than some hydrogen made from non-renewable sources today.
Also at Arab News:
"If Europe would like to buy more hydrogen, Saudi green hydrogen, we would be more than happy, and even, if the economics allow for it, even piping it all the way to somewhere in Europe," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said.