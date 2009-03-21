from the I-speak-for-the-trees! dept.
The who, what and where of Elon Musk's $100 million prize money for carbon capture innovation:
The details behind Elon Musk's $100 million prize for the best carbon capture technology are coming into focus.
On Jan. 21 when the Tesla CEO tweeted he would be donating $100 million toward a prize for the best carbon capture technology, he piqued interest, but also left many questions unanswered.
On Monday, the nonprofit organization which is running the contest, the XPRIZE Foundation, started to fill in some of those blanks. The XPRIZE has been running innovation prizes since 1994 in the areas of space, oceans, learning, health, energy, environment, transportation, safety and robotics.
The innovation prize will be awarded for the best technology created for removing carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere or oceans and store that carbon in a safe, cost-effective way.
It will run for four years, launching on April 22, 2021 (Earth Day) and run through Earth Day 2025, XPRIZE says. Musk provided the $100 million prize purse.
"We want to make a truly meaningful impact. Carbon negativity, not neutrality," said Musk, in a written statement released Monday by XPRIZE. "This is not a theoretical competition; we want teams that will build real systems that can make a measurable impact and scale to a gigaton level. Whatever it takes. Time is of the essence."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 10, @12:45AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 10, @12:53AM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday March 10, @01:07AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 10, @01:15AM
(Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Wednesday March 10, @01:24AM
Global warming is the problem that needs to be solved, not carbon emissions. Why then the obsession with carbon emissions? Why does Musk not hold out a prize for whomever can reduce global warming?
Sure, reducing emissions is one possible way to reduce warming. But it is wishful thinking to think that it can be done sufficiently and rapidly enough to be a real solution. This is even ignoring the immense cost.
I am sure there are multiple ways to solve the problem of global warming. We probably need quite a few of them simultaneously, complementing each other. But please, when fretting about global warming, stop conflating it with carbon emissions to the exclusion of everything else. I fear we are wasting time and money with this obsession, when we could be smarter about it.