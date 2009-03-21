from the be-careful-where-you-spray-any-fungicide dept.
What's An NFT? And Why Are People Paying Millions To Buy Them?
The artist Grimes recently sold a bunch of NFTs for nearly $6 million. An NFT of LeBron James making a historic dunk for the Lakers garnered more than $200,000. The band Kings of Leon is releasing its new album in the form of an NFT.
At the auction house Christie's, bids on an NFT by the artist Beeple are already reaching into the millions. And on Friday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey listed his first-ever tweet as an NFT.
[...] It stands for "non-fungible token." Non-fungible, meaning you can't exchange it for another thing of equal value. A $10 bill can be exchanged for two $5 bills. One bar of gold can be swapped for another bar of gold of the same size. Those things are fungible. An NFT, though, is one of a kind.
[...] What exactly do you get when you buy an NFT? This question unleashes a fury of debate among NFT enthusiasts. The answer is not simple.
Are you buying what amounts to an Internet trophy? Clout? A feeling? A digital collector's item? Perhaps, but you are also purchasing a kind of barcode, almost a certificate of authenticity that serves as proof that a certain version of something in uniquely yours.
"The underlying thing that you're buying is code that manifests as images," said Donna Redel, who teaches courses on crypto-digital assets at Fordham Law School. "You're buying a different format of art."
It's not a scam, it's just liberating money from people with too much of it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 10, @03:16AM
Hmmm.
If this works, maybe NY State can sell a few of these NFTs and reduce my state taxes. It seems that the state Lotto (suckering poor people) isn't bringing in enough anymore, this is the time to sucker some of the ultra rich.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 10, @03:21AM
"I have a secret and you don't."
As an artist, I could sell you an NFT to one of my pieces, certifying that you are the 1/1 owner of this particular piece- you could then re-sell that secret to another collector if they so chose and they could establish unique ownership through a chain of digital certificates - they have the new secret that establishes ownership, right up until somebody decides to share that secret (like the DVD and BluRay encryption keys) and then the whole world has it.
Frankly, I prefer the concept of divisible fungible tokens - promises for future "somethings" that you might get other "somethings" for in the present: http://mangocats.com/ao/IslandLife.html [mangocats.com] No proof of work, no legal bindings, just personal promises - all it needs is widespread adoption for them to have value.
(Score: 2) by edinlinux on Wednesday March 10, @03:26AM
Brazilification of the US economy..
This is the result of the combination of the continuing raging of the 'everything bubble', govt printing way too much money that heads to wallstreet and the billionaires mixed in with ridiculous inequality where some people have way too much money to waste while others see their salaries and benefits fall every year and struggle to pay their rent..
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday March 10, @03:29AM (1 child)
Money Laundering
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 10, @04:01AM
Pumping dirty money into unsustainable cash businesses is still the best way. Like those Chinese restaurants that barely had any customers but managed to survive the lockdowns.
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Wednesday March 10, @03:36AM
btw fungi means to perform.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday March 10, @04:17AM
every minute.
