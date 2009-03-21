Let me also already now say that if you check out the curl security section, you will find very detailed descriptions of all vulnerabilities. Using those, you can draw your own conclusions and also easily write your own blog posts on this topic!

This post is not meant as a discussion around how we can rewrite C code into other languages to avoid these problems. This is an introspection of the C related vulnerabilities in curl. curl will not be rewritten but will continue to support backends written in other languages.

It seems hard to draw hard or definite conclusions based on the CVEs and C mistakes in curl's history due to the relatively small amounts to analyze. I'm not convinced this is data enough to actually spot real trends, but might be mostly random coincidences.