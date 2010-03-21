Bill would mandate rooftop solar on new homes and commercial buildings:
Massachusetts lawmakers proposed a bill that would require rooftop solar on new residential and commercial buildings.
The Solar Neighborhoods Act (H.D.3098) would mandate that solar panels be installed on the roofs of newly built homes, apartments, and office buildings. A companion bill, S.D.159, was filed in the Senate.
A bill summary said that all new buildings would need to be built “solar-ready.” Within one year of the bill’s passage, the Department of Energy Resources (DOER) would develop and adopt amendments to the state’s building code to ensure that roofs are strong enough to support solar panels, that available roof space is maximized, and that buildings can make room for necessary electrical infrastructure.
For single-family homes, the solar energy system would need to produce enough electricity each year to meet 80% of the average demand for similar houses. For other buildings, DOER would set minimum solar energy system requirements.
Buildings may be exempted if the roof is too shaded, if a solar hot water system or other renewable energy technology is installed, or if the building has a green roof. The DOER also could grant exemptions to affordable housing developments.
[...] The House bill is modeled after a similar policy in California.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 10, @11:08AM (3 children)
Non-corrupt politicians would realize that a snowy, gloomy city like Boston cannot economically support solar power. If they're really concerned about global warming they should pass a law allowing at most one child per couple to help control population growth which is the easiest fix to the planet's problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 10, @11:45AM
And I bet you would be available to personally enforce this new regulation by strangling all the newborns to death, with bare hands.
No, no thanks, I'd rather try rooftop solar, which is working quite well in worldwide locations that are remarkably similar to Boston. Less pain that way, less death, less yammering, less subjugation, less all-around squalidness.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 10, @11:56AM
China owns solar panels biz.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday March 10, @12:15PM
Methinks if Germany manages to get 8.2% of their total from solar and their southernmost is at 47o North, Boston at 42oN shouldn't have a problem.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 10, @11:57AM
Massachusetts will get the same results California did if they emulate their development policies. Maybe they can model one after Prop 13 next?