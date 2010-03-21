LiquidVPN is now facing a lawsuit from pissed-off movie copyright holders that argue the provider purposefully billed itself as a haven for copyright infringers looking to pirate their favorite TV shows and movies and should be held liable for its users' misdeeds.

[...] The rights owners are suing 1701 Management and its owner Charles Muszynski, which they allege own LiquidVPN, for contributory and vicarious copyright infringement. In their complaint, they particularly call out several of the site's promotional materials that appear to fly in the face of the law.

"The LiquidVPN Defendants actively promote their LiquidVPN Service for the purpose of movie piracy, including of infringing Plaintiffs' Works. The LiquidVPN Defendants' website includes a statement that their VPN service is the 'Best VPN for Torrenting and P2P Filesharing today' over the image of the notorious movie piracy website Pirate Bay," the lawsuit reads.