A new combat drone has been created that can hit speeds of more than 1,500mph [(2,400 kph)].

The drone is much bigger than the ones you'll have seen floating around your local parks, however, and looks more like a small spaceship.

Created by Kelley Aerospace, the supersonic drone is made up of carbon fibre and is completely unmanned; it can exceed the speed of sound, hitting an astonishing Mach 2.1

[...] Not only is the drone extremely fast, it's built for multiple combat or reconnaissance roles and 'is designed for a reduced radar cross-section and infrared signature,' the company explained. 'The carbon fibre and monocoque design endows the Arrow with outstanding strength and stiffness,' they added, MailOnline reports.

[...] The drone is able to fly almost 5,000km with a maximum take-off weight of 16,800kg (37,040lb) and still reach speeds of Mach 2.1.