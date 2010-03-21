from the It's-just-a-beta dept.
Tesla: "Full self-driving beta" isn't designed for full self-driving:
The transparency site PlainSite recently published a pair of letters Tesla wrote to the California Department of Motor Vehicles in late 2020. The letters cast doubt on Elon Musk's optimistic timeline for the development of fully driverless technology.
[...] In October, Tesla released what it called its "full self-driving beta" software to a few dozen Tesla owners. A few days ago, Musk announced plans to expand the program to more customers.
Given that the product is called "full self-driving," this might seem like the first step in Musk's three-step progression. After a few more months of testing, perhaps it will become reliable enough to operate without human supervision. That could allow Musk to make good on his latest optimistic timeline for Autopilot: in a December 2020 interview, Musk said he was "extremely confident" that Tesla vehicles would reach level 5 by the end of 2021.
But a letter Tesla sent to California regulators the same month had a different tone. Despite the "full self-driving" name, Tesla admitted it doesn't consider the current beta software suitable for fully driverless operation. The company said it wouldn't start testing "true autonomous features" until some unspecified point in the future.
In a pair of letters last November and December, officials at the California DMV asked Tesla for details about the FSD beta program. Tesla requires drivers using the beta software to actively supervise it so they can quickly intervene if needed. The DMV wanted to know if Tesla planned to relax requirements for human supervision once the software was made available to the general public.
In its first response, sent in November, Tesla emphasized that the beta software had limited functionality. Tesla told state regulators that the software is "not capable of recognizing or responding" to "static objects and road debris, emergency vehicles, construction zones, large uncontrolled intersections with multiple incoming ways, occlusions, adverse weather, complicated or adversarial vehicles in the driving path, and unmapped roads."
In a December follow-up, Tesla added that "we expect the functionality to remain largely unchanged in a future, full release to the customer fleet." Tesla added that "we do not expect significant enhancements" that would "shift the responsibility for the entire dynamic driving task to the system." The system "will continue to be an SAE Level 2, advanced driver-assistance feature."
[...] And this makes it a little hard to believe Musk's boast that Tesla will achieve level 5 autonomy by the end of 2021. Notably, Google's prototype self-driving vehicles have been able to navigate most roadway conditions—much like today's Tesla FSD beta software—since roughly 2015. Yet it took the company another five years to refine the technology enough to enable fully driverless operation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @12:50AM (1 child)
Talking up your stock on news you know to be false isn't kosher.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @01:40AM
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday March 11, @01:08AM (1 child)
"Full self driving" is even more misleading than "auto pilot". At least the latter is generally understood to not include certain critical operations such as take-off and landing, although full auto land has recently become a thing. OTOH, it's hard to take "full self driving" as anything other than that. It's as if I put a 600ml bottle of wine on the shelf with a big punt and called it "full bottle of wine" and then tried to say, "that's just the name".
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Thursday March 11, @01:52AM
lots of people think that tesla just does not have the sensor array and redundancy to pull off anymore than than level-2.
(model 3 owner, here).
I have not paid for FSD and likely never will, as I don't think they will ever make it safe enough to deploy, let alone use.
face it, lidar is needed. musk refuses to admit it. blocked.
