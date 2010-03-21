from the spreading-humanity's-wings dept.
Russia turns away from NASA, says it will work with China on a Moon base
The heads of the Chinese and Russian space agencies signed an agreement on Tuesday to work together to build a "scientific" station on the Moon.
Under terms of a memorandum of understanding, the two countries will cooperate on creation of an "International Lunar Science Station" and plan to invite other countries to participate. The agreement was signed by Zhang Kejian, director of the China National Space Administration, and Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's space corporation, Roscosmos. The agreement was announced by Roscosmos.
Details about the project were fairly sparse, specifying only that the countries would work together to create research facilities on the surface and/or in orbit around the Moon. The goal was both to establish long-term, uncrewed facilities on the Moon and build up the capabilities for a human presence there.
[...] This latest Russia-China agreement suggests the enduring relationship that NASA and Roscosmos have enjoyed for decades may come to a breaking point when it comes to deep space exploration. And while the term "space race" is certainly a cliché, that may nonetheless be what NASA and its partners find themselves in with China and Russia when it comes to returning to the Moon.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 11, @03:14AM (1 child)
Count me in! Maybe I can talk to the ghost of Asimov up there! And, there better be internets!
These materials may have been attained through hacking.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday March 11, @03:31AM
And if you get mad at the denizens of Earth, you can always chuck rocks at them!
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Thursday March 11, @03:33AM
This century is gonna be China's.
We will go down kicking and screaming, but they will win.
We can't plan beyond 2 years. They are executing a plan (successfully) measured in decades.
China's eventual victory seems pretty obvious to me.
I am not happy about it, but those are the breaks.