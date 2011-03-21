from the this-might-sting-a-bit dept.
The invention that made mass vaccinations possible:
Hundreds of millions of adults around the world can expect to be vaccinated against Covid over the next few months. It will be delivered by hypodermic syringe - but who invented it?
[...] The syringe that is now being used to provide protection against Covid may look simple enough - but appearances can be deceptive.
It took millennia to create the hypodermic syringe in a form that was to allow mass vaccinations to take place today.
An Irish surgeon, Francis Rynd, and French physician, Charles Pravaz, made a huge contribution to the field in the mid-19th Century.
But it was a Scottish doctor, Alexander Wood, who is now widely credited with inventing the modern-day hypodermic syringe.
Wood may have had little idea of the importance of his invention in the 1850s.
But his creation of an all-glass syringe with plunger and fine-bore needle was to become as recognisable a medical device as the stethoscope.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @01:28PM
Taking a biomagnetoelectric perspective. 48.7 Hz at 0.2 Gauss two times a week.
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday March 11, @01:31PM (1 child)
For the COVID vaccine - I took Moderna - the shot procedure was greatly improved; the first time in my life. First of all the bandage cover was applied beforehand and it had a plastic window. The nurse put the needle through the window which then sealed itself so any blood stayed inside. Secondly the syringe had a limiter so she did not need to judge the depth. It was very idiot poof procedure somebody has just invented.
The logistics - it was a tiny pharmacy of a supermarket - were polished as well. I was impressed.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 1) by Taxi Dudinous on Thursday March 11, @01:47PM
I was hoping to see the prickly patch covered with little sugar crystals that pierce the skin and then dissolve while releasing the drug. Seems like a lot less plastic to recycle.
https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/microneedle-patch-covid-19-vaccine [nih.gov]
(Score: 1) by Taxi Dudinous on Thursday March 11, @01:43PM
Syringes were sold in the Sears catalog, in the 1800s as part of a kit, including your injectable drug of choice.
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2019/03/sears-roebuck-bayer-heroin/580441/ [theatlantic.com]
Sorry for the anemic link. I could not find the image I remember from the old catalog collection. But there were little kits with syringe, and accessories. Now off to the hardware store to buy some dynamite! ;-)