Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Invention That Made Mass Vaccinations Possible

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday March 11, @01:13PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the this-might-sting-a-bit dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

The invention that made mass vaccinations possible:

Hundreds of millions of adults around the world can expect to be vaccinated against Covid over the next few months. It will be delivered by hypodermic syringe - but who invented it?

[...] The syringe that is now being used to provide protection against Covid may look simple enough - but appearances can be deceptive.

It took millennia to create the hypodermic syringe in a form that was to allow mass vaccinations to take place today.

An Irish surgeon, Francis Rynd, and French physician, Charles Pravaz, made a huge contribution to the field in the mid-19th Century.

But it was a Scottish doctor, Alexander Wood, who is now widely credited with inventing the modern-day hypodermic syringe.

Wood may have had little idea of the importance of his invention in the 1850s.

But his creation of an all-glass syringe with plunger and fine-bore needle was to become as recognisable a medical device as the stethoscope.

Original Submission


«  Using Nmap Results to Help Harden Linux Systems
The Invention That Made Mass Vaccinations Possible | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @01:28PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @01:28PM (#1122695)

    Taking a biomagnetoelectric perspective. 48.7 Hz at 0.2 Gauss two times a week.

  • (Score: 2) by legont on Thursday March 11, @01:31PM (1 child)

    by legont (4179) Subscriber Badge on Thursday March 11, @01:31PM (#1122696)

    For the COVID vaccine - I took Moderna - the shot procedure was greatly improved; the first time in my life. First of all the bandage cover was applied beforehand and it had a plastic window. The nurse put the needle through the window which then sealed itself so any blood stayed inside. Secondly the syringe had a limiter so she did not need to judge the depth. It was very idiot poof procedure somebody has just invented.
    The logistics - it was a tiny pharmacy of a supermarket - were polished as well. I was impressed.

    --
    "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

  • (Score: 1) by Taxi Dudinous on Thursday March 11, @01:43PM

    by Taxi Dudinous (8690) on Thursday March 11, @01:43PM (#1122702)

    Syringes were sold in the Sears catalog, in the 1800s as part of a kit, including your injectable drug of choice.
    https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2019/03/sears-roebuck-bayer-heroin/580441/ [theatlantic.com]
    Sorry for the anemic link. I could not find the image I remember from the old catalog collection. But there were little kits with syringe, and accessories. Now off to the hardware store to buy some dynamite! ;-)

(1)