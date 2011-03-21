1.6-GW Coal Plant May Get New Life as Green Hydrogen Hub:
Global technology heavyweights Shell and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Swedish state-owned energy firm Vattenfall, and German municipal heat generator Wärme Hamburg are teaming on a massive project to repurpose a 2015-commissioned 1.6-GW coal plant in northern Germany as a massive green hydrogen hub.
[...] In January, Vattenfall, MHI, Shell, and Wärme Hamburg said the Moorburg site was ideally suited to the envisioned "Green Energy Hub" (Figure 2). "It is connected to both the national 380,000-volt transmission network and the 110,000-volt network of the City of Hamburg. In addition, overseas ships can call at the location directly and use the quay and port facilities as an import terminal," they noted in a joint statement. "The municipal gas network company also intends to expand a hydrogen network in the port within ten years and is already working on the necessary distribution infrastructure. Numerous potential customers for green hydrogen are located near the site, thus enabling the project to cover the entire hydrogen value chain—from generation to storage, transport, and utilization in various sectors."
[...] While it is unclear which technology the partners are considering for the 100-MW power-to-gas converters, Fabian Ziegler, CEO of Shell in Germany, noted that the project may encapsulate the "entire value chain for hydrogen"—from power production from "offshore wind to the expansion of capacities for green hydrogen production as well as to the supply for mobility or transport applications and other industries." Christian Heine, CEO of Wärme Hamburg GmbH and Gasnetz Hamburg GmbH, meanwhile, said that outside of the project's "enormous potential" as a means for power storage, the project could provide "climate neutral heat."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @03:55PM (1 child)
Nobody’s going to want huge liquid hydrogen gas ships near them. The energy density is so low that they’ll have use convert the hydrogen to methane, which is not anywhere near carbon-neutral.
Fossil fuel companies get stuck with stranded assets, try to claw their way into the green future by doing the same things, news at 11.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday March 11, @04:17PM
So the Hydrogen storage problems haven't really been sorted out? Such a small, pesky atom. Also yes, energy density is quite low. At some point economics really do matter. Our limitless wants and desires will crash upon the rocks of reality and people will needlessly suffer and die.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @04:04PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday March 11, @04:23PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @04:08PM (2 children)
>> While it is unclear which technology the partners are considering for the 100-MW power-to-gas converters
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday March 11, @04:14PM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday March 11, @04:27PM
A few alternate ways to get energy:
✡ solar panels which generate electricity
✡ solar power plants that focus heat to boil liquid
✡ windmills that turn wind into both energy and dead birds which fertilize the ground
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @05:03PM
No mention of exactly how they will make this ‘green hydrogen’ I presume electrolysis of water?