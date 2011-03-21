Google Science Fair teen found way to remove microplastics from water:
Fionn Ferreira lives on a remote island in West Cork, a seaside region in southern Ireland. One day while kayaking, he spotted a rock on the shore that was coated in oil from a recent spill. Attached to the rock were tiny bits of plastic less than 5 millimeters long — what scientists call "microplastics."
[...] Because microplastics are so small — about the size of a sesame seed — scientists have struggled to find ways to remove them from the environment. But Ferreira discovered something when he saw the oil-coated rock on the shore.
[...] Plastic and oil are nonpolar, meaning they're likely to stick to one another in nature. As a budding scientist, Ferreira had a hunch that the same effect could be created using a magnetic liquid found in speakers and electronic devices.
On Monday, Ferreira won the Google Science Fair's $50,000 grand prize for his experiment, which showed that the liquid could extract microplastics from water.
[...] In 1963, the NASA engineer Steve Papell came up with a way to make rocket fuel magnetic so that it could move around in zero gravity during the Apollo missions. In the process, he wound up creating the first ferrofluid, essentially a magnetic liquid.
[...] "I absolutely love ferrofluid," said Ferreira, who makes his own version of the liquid by suspending magnetite powder — a mineral found naturally on Earth's surface — in vegetable oil. (The leftover oil from fast-food chains like McDonald's works well, he said.)
[...] For his experiment, Ferreira injected ferrofluid into small glasses of water contaminated with microplastics. At first, the water turned black because of the magnetite, but when Ferreira placed a magnet inside the glass, it started to soak up all the fluid. Eventually, the water inside the glass was clear and mostly free of plastic.
Before embarking on his experiment, Ferreira wagered that his magnetic liquid could remove at least 85% of microplastics from his water samples. He wound up removing around 88%.
Of the 10 microplastics he tested, the most difficult fibers to remove came from polypropylene, a type of plastic used in product packaging, Ferreira said. But even then, Ferreira removed about 80% of polypropylene plastics, on average.
Journal Reference:
Kieran D. Cox, Garth A. Covernton, Hailey L. Davies, et al. Human Consumption of Microplastics, Environmental Science & Technology (DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.9b01517)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @08:51PM (6 children)
How do millennials keep coming up with such stupid ideas?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday March 11, @08:57PM (4 children)
Suck up a bucket full of ocean water. Treat it. (maybe it likes ice cream) Once it's clean, eject it back into ocean. Keep the oil.
Now, is it possible to remove the microplastics from the oil?
Reminder: March is national procrastination weak.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @09:20PM (2 children)
The solution is, stop billionaires from carpetbombing people with FUD. If their feeding frenzy continues on, 18th century tech level and quality of life will become an unattainable hope for those of us unlucky enough to live to see it.
As to "microplastics", microbes will eat that just the same as they eat all other organics since forever. Your total ignorance of biosciences does not matter to the natural world.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday March 11, @09:30PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @09:56PM
Why don't you do an experiment. Eat a handful of microplastics. Catch your feces, separate out all the microplastics. Wash, rinse, repeat. See how many times you have to cycle those plastics before your gut bacteria break it down significantly.
Perhaps you have failed to notice that we use plastic BECAUSE bacteria don't eat through the plastic quickly.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday March 11, @09:24PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @09:23PM
Maybe they know things you are ignorant of?
Like how nature itself "floods the oceans with oils" for millions of years: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_seep [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Thursday March 11, @09:33PM
Autonomous Used Vegetable Oil Slicker's (AUVOS) are going to be the wave of the future.
I imagine giant autonomous ships, floating the oceans, spraying vegetable oil and skimming micro-plastics.
This is a solution that industries world wide will be able to stand behind.:
1. Restaurant managers. Finally, a way to reduce my bill to the local dump.
2. AUVOS makers. What boat builder doesn't want to jump onboard this?
3. Solar Panel makers. Think about all of that wasted solar energy out in the middle of the ocean.
4. Battery makers. Can't disperse vegetable oil when its dark or cloudy.
5. Net makers. We can save all of the jobs of the net makers who's jobs are going away due to over-fishing and micro-plastics.
Once we have this in place, I'd like to see a yearly injection of used vegetable oil into all of the headwaters of our streams.
Progress, based on science, is the best.