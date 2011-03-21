Stories
Keppel and Sumitomo to Develop Ammonia as Ship Fuel in Singapore

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

Keppel and Sumitomo to develop ammonia as ship fuel in Singapore:

Singapore's Keppel, Japan's Sumitomo, Denmark's Maersk and three other companies have joined forces to develop ammonia fuel for ships in a new green energy initiative, the group announced on Thursday.

The companies hope to turn the venture into a new business in Singapore, the world's largest marine refueling hub. The project includes developing a specialized ammonia tanker and infrastructure for refueling operations in the ocean.

The other participants in the project include Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara International and Hong Kong's Fleet Management.

Ammonia does not produce carbon dioxide when it burns, which makes it an attractive option as a green fuel. It is also less complicated to transport than hydrogen because it can be liquefied more easily.

Also at Maersk and Sumitomo Corp.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 12, @02:19AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 12, @02:19AM (#1123054)
    Not unless you think nitrogen oxides are green.
(1)