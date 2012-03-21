LHS 3844b is an exoplanet orbiting the red dwarf star LHS 3844, discovered using the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. It orbits its parent star once every 11 hours, and its radius is 1.32 times that of Earth. It has a low albedo, indicating that its surface may resemble that of the Moon or Mercury.

[...] "Most simulations showed that there was only upwards flow on one side of the planet and downwards flow on the other. Material therefore flowed from one hemisphere to the other", Meier reports. Surprisingly, the direction was not always the same. "Based on what we are used to from Earth, you would expect the material on the hot dayside to be lighter and therefore flow upwards and vice versa", co-author Dan Bower at the University of Bern and the NCCR PlanetS explains. Yet, some of the teams' simulations also showed the opposite flow direction. "This initially counter-intuitive result is due to the change in viscosity with temperature: cold material is stiffer and therefore doesn't want to bend, break or subduct into the interior. Warm material, however, is less viscous - so even solid rock becomes more mobile when heated - and can readily flow towards the planet's interior", Bower elaborates. Either way, these results show how a planetary surface and interior can exchange material under conditions very different from those on Earth.

As a result, the researchers suggest that LHS 3844b could have one entire hemisphere covered in volcanoes comparable to terrestrial volcanism as found in Hawaii and Iceland. Here mantle-plumes form very hot lava with low viscosity.