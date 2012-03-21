Audacity Games is a newly-announced game developer with a bold vision: it's going to be making brand-new Atari 2600 games. And yes, there will be actual cartridges produced.

The Atari 2600[*] was one of the first home video game consoles to get widespread adoption and it has a pretty big library of games. Some of the very people who worked on popular cartridges for that console — including Pitfall and the Atari 2600 port of Donkey Kong — are now banding together to breathe a bit of new life into a very old video game console.

[...] Audacity Games promises to deliver "completely new" games in a retro style from classic designers David Crane, Garry Kitchen, and Dan Kitchen. Those names may not be immediately familiar to you, but you've probably heard of their work.

[...] Garry Kitchen says that their first wave of releases will also include a download of a digital version compatible with the Stella emulator.

There's no telling what this new developer's first project might be; all we know for now is that its first release will be on the Atari 2600. Other retro consoles may be supported, too, as long as there is "reasonable demand" for a port according to Garry Kitchen.

For now, fans of retro games have something to look forward to in the coming months and years. You can find out more about Audacity Games on its official website and you can also follow this new game developer on Twitter.