from the everything-old-is-new-again dept.
Audacity Games is Making New Atari 2600 Titles:
Audacity Games is a newly-announced game developer with a bold vision: it's going to be making brand-new Atari 2600 games. And yes, there will be actual cartridges produced.
The Atari 2600[*] was one of the first home video game consoles to get widespread adoption and it has a pretty big library of games. Some of the very people who worked on popular cartridges for that console — including Pitfall and the Atari 2600 port of Donkey Kong — are now banding together to breathe a bit of new life into a very old video game console.
[...] Audacity Games promises to deliver "completely new" games in a retro style from classic designers David Crane, Garry Kitchen, and Dan Kitchen. Those names may not be immediately familiar to you, but you've probably heard of their work.
[...] Garry Kitchen says that their first wave of releases will also include a download of a digital version compatible with the Stella emulator.
There's no telling what this new developer's first project might be; all we know for now is that its first release will be on the Atari 2600. Other retro consoles may be supported, too, as long as there is "reasonable demand" for a port according to Garry Kitchen.
For now, fans of retro games have something to look forward to in the coming months and years. You can find out more about Audacity Games on its official website and you can also follow this new game developer on Twitter.
[*] Atari 2600 Wikipedia entry.
[On today's 55-inch UHD screens, how large would a single pixel be? --Ed.]
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday March 12, @07:42PM
Wouldn't it be better to release reboots of the classic games? Probably on a device small enough to accidentally swallow [theverge.com]?
At this point, the cartridge itself is big enough to run the whole console, complete with bluetooth joysticks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 12, @07:54PM
2 games that were not good enough to make it into production when crap like Friday 13th made it, and you want $60 a pop? And $100 a pop for the collectors edition?
I think the Kitchen brothers should just stay in the kitchen.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 12, @08:01PM (2 children)
Shitty controllers, shitty sound, shitty games, even for the time. The only interesting thing about it is the tricks programmers used to deal with its hardware.
I remember playing A Boy and His Blob on the NES, and seeing David Crane's name on the title screen lead from "Who the fuck is David Crane?" to wondering "Why the fuck would anybody allow their name on the title screen of such trash?"
The best part of the game is turning the blob into a trampoline and using it to bounce 5 screens high, then whistle in midair to turn the trampoline back into the blob and then go falling multiple screens down to your death smacking into the pavement. And when you die in front of the blob, his smiley face turns sad. The death theme was also hilariously stupid like the rest of the in-game music.
I remember my Mexican friend crying with sadness because he got a 2600 instead of an NES. Girls didn't play video games back then, so the family had to budget toys for their 8 kids accordingly.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mhajicek on Friday March 12, @08:11PM (1 child)
The 2600 was decent for '79. The NES didn't come out until '83.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 12, @08:57PM
Technology advanced quickly then.
The ColecoVision had dramatically better graphics, but cost a lot more than the 2600. (Released in '82)
The Intellivision was another competitor that has better graphics than the 2600, but were still blocky, and the controllers were flimsy. (Released in '79)
All told, the controllers for the 2600 were pretty robust.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Friday March 12, @08:44PM
The PS 5 is in so short supply that a German retailer ("Alternate") resorted to a poetry contest, where prospective buyers have to write in why they want one and are worthy of it. (Which is not an entirely bad idea to keep scalpers away)
The months until it becomes widely available are a great opportunity to peddle some trve (vs any online MAME arcade...) retro games ! :)
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday March 12, @08:46PM
Had an Atari 2600 a long time ago. My parents gave it away to another family who'd lost everything in a house fire. It had lost the competition for our attention with the Apple II and Commodore 64. The games were just plain better on the computers. We had some of the classic arcade games, mainly Space Invaders and Asteroids. There was a racing game that seemed primarily designed to force the consumer to buy more controllers. And we had this tank combat game. There was some sort of adventure game too, which simply could not compare with an Apple II title such as Ultima. The 2600 had more colors, but the Apple II had higher resolution. The Commodore 64 graphics was the best of both-- many more colors than the Apple hi res pitiful 6 (black, white, red, green, blue, and purple), and higher resolution than the Atari. What crippled the Commodore was that abominably slow floppy disk drive. M.U.L.E. was one of the best games available on the Commodore.
Lot of the Atari 2600 games were very basic. Not much to the game play, very blocky graphics. The Activision titles breathed more life into the Atari. River Raid was pretty good. And, of course, Pitfall!
Anyone still making games for the Apple II or Commodore 64?