Scientists move closer to solving mystery of antikythera mechanism:
Researchers claim breakthrough in study of 2,000-year-old Antikythera mechanism[*], an astronomical calculator found in sea
[...] The hand-powered, 2,000-year-old device displayed the motion of the universe, predicting the movement of the five known planets, the phases of the moon and the solar and lunar eclipses. But quite how it achieved such impressive feats has proved fiendishly hard to untangle.
Now researchers at UCL[**] believe they have solved the mystery – at least in part – and have set about reconstructing the device, gearwheels and all, to test whether their proposal works. If they can build a replica with modern machinery, they aim to do the same with techniques from antiquity.
"We believe that our reconstruction fits all the evidence that scientists have gleaned from the extant remains to date," said Adam Wojcik, a materials scientist at UCL. While other scholars have made reconstructions in the past, the fact that two-thirds of the mechanism are missing has made it hard to know for sure how it worked.
The mechanism, often described as the world's first analogue computer, was found by sponge divers in 1901 amid a haul of treasures salvaged from a merchant ship that met with disaster off the Greek island of Antikythera. The ship is believed to have foundered in a storm in the first century BC as it passed between Crete and the Peloponnese en route to Rome from Asia Minor.
[...] Michael Wright, a former curator of mechanical engineering at the Science Museum in London, pieced together much of how the mechanism operated and built a working replica, but researchers have never had a complete understanding of how the device functioned. Their efforts have not been helped by the remnants surviving in 82 separate fragments, making the task of rebuilding it equivalent to solving a battered 3D puzzle that has most of its pieces missing.
Writing in the journal Scientific Reports, the UCL team describe how they drew on the work of Wright and others, and used inscriptions on the mechanism and a mathematical method described by the ancient Greek philosopher Parmenides, to work out new gear arrangements that would move the planets and other bodies in the correct way. The solution allows nearly all of the mechanism's gearwheels to fit within a space only 25mm deep.
According to the team, the mechanism may have displayed the movement of the sun, moon and the planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn on concentric rings. Because the device assumed that the sun and planets revolved around Earth, their paths were far more difficult to reproduce with gearwheels than if the sun was placed at the centre. Another change the scientists propose is a double-ended pointer they call a "Dragon Hand" that indicates when eclipses are due to happen.
[...] "Although metal is precious, and so would have been recycled, it is odd that nothing remotely similar has been found or dug up," Wojcik said. "If they had the tech to make the Antikythera mechanism, why did they not extend this tech to devising other machines, such as clocks?"
[*] Wikipedia entry.
[**] UCL: University College London.
Journal Reference:
Tony Freeth, David Higgon, Aris Dacanalis, et al. A Model of the Cosmos in the ancient Greek Antikythera Mechanism [open], Scientific Reports (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-84310-w)
Related Stories
The wreck of the ancient Greek ship Antikythera, from which the Antikythera Mechanism was was salvaged in 1900, continues to yield treasures. The shipwreck, discovered by sponge divers, dates from 70 to 60 BC and is thought to have been carrying a luxury cargo of Greek treasures from the coast of Asia Minor west to Rome.
The most recent dive team of international archaeologists including Brendan Foley of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and Theotokis Theodoulou of the Hellenic Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities has just completed their summer dive on the site and retrieved tableware, parts of an ornate bed, and a huge bronze spear. (See photos at these two links).
This is in addition to their principal task which was making a high resolution 3D Map of the site which turned out to cover a much larger area than previously thought.
Components of the ship, including multiple lead anchors over a meter long and a bronze rigging ring with fragments of wood still attached, prove that much of the ship survives. The finds are also scattered over a much larger area than the sponge divers realized, covering 300 meters of the seafloor. This together with the huge size of the anchors and recovered hull planks proves that the Antikythera ship was much larger than previously thought, perhaps up to 50 meters long.
“The evidence shows this is the largest ancient shipwreck ever discovered,” says Foley. “It’s the Titanic of the ancient world.”
The fifty five meter depth of the wreck means it is too deep for SCUBA gear, so re-breather units are used. For the first time the team used an Diving Exosuit which vaguely resembles Robbie the Robot. The Exosuit doubles the time the diver can spend on the bottom.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Marine archaeologists investigating the ancient shipwreck that yielded the Antikythera mechanism — a complex, bronze, geared device that predicted eclipses and showed the movements of the Sun, Moon and planets in the sky — have recovered a wealth of treasures, including bronze and marble statue pieces, a sarcophagus lid and a mysterious bronze disc decorated with a bull. The artefacts were trapped under boulders in a previously unexplored part of the site near the island of Antikythera, Greece, and the researchers think that large parts of at least seven statues are still buried nearby.
The discoveries are "extremely exciting", says Kenneth Lapatin, curator of antiquities at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, California. Only a handful of bronze statues survive from the ancient world, and they have almost invariably been treated and altered by previous conservators, undergoing processes that destroyed much of the information scientists might have gleaned from them. "Technology has improved so much," says Lapatin. "We can learn from these untreated finds."
Antikythera Mechanism : British Horological Institute:
New analysis of the Antikythera Mechanism presents evidence that the mechanism's front-dial ring is a 354-day lunar calendar, not a 365-day calendar as previously supposed.
The importance of the Antikythera Mechanism has been recognised since nearly the moment of its discovery on the Mediterranean Sea floor in 1901. It is a complex mechanical computer that could be used to predict, amongst other things, solar and lunar motions and their eclipses. It links the craft of the clockmaker all the way back to the origins of mechanical devices 2100 years ago.
Scholars including Derek de Solla Price, Tony Freeth, Alexander Jones, Michael Wright, and Mike Edmunds have expanded our understanding of this device. The authors of this paper based their work on a new statistical analysis of the hole-spacing in the front calendar ring, combined with practical insights gained by experience in construction of traditional clocks and reconstruction of mechanisms from antiquity.