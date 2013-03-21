from the Bring-out-the-leeches dept.
COVID-19 is known to attack multiple organs as well as the vascular system. These attacks can be fatal.
COVID-19 patient dies after rare 3-hour erection in hospital - National:
Doctors say a 69-year-old man died of COVID-19 last year after exhibiting a bizarre and extremely rare side effect of the disease, which they described as a three-hour erection.
The U.S. patient was suffering from priapism, which involves a persistent erection that outlasts or has nothing to do with sexual stimulation, according to the case report published in the January edition of the American Journal of Emergency Medicine.
[...] According to the case report, the patient had a history of obesity and was suffering from a prolonged cough, congestion, anorexia, weakness and shortness of breath when he went to the emergency room at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, last year. He tested positive for COVID-19 and remained in hospital for several days, during which his health continued to decline. He was eventually sedated, intubated, placed on a ventilator and moved into a prone [(face down)] position to make him more comfortable.
"Nursing noticed an erection" on the afternoon after he was repositioned, doctors wrote in the case study. Health-care workers tried to help by placing ice packs around the man's penis, but it stayed erect for three hours.
Experts took a look at the man and ran ultrasound scans. They ultimately determined that he was suffering from ischemic priapism, an urgent and potentially dangerous condition during which blood cannot leave the penis. The condition was likely triggered by a blood clot caused by COVID-19, according to the case report.
[...] Doctors gave the man medication to help with his blood flow, then used needles to drain some of the blood and provide his penis with a bit of relief.
[...] The patient was placed on an IV drip after the episode, according to the case report, but his condition continued to worsen. He suffered a prolonged course of acute respiratory distress syndrome, was moved to the intensive care unit and ultimately died.
Journal Reference:
Matthew L. Silverman MD, Seth J. VanDerVeer DO, Thomas J.Donnelly MD, et al. Priapism in COVID-19: A thromboembolic complication, The American Journal of Emergency Medicine (DOI: 10.1016/j.ajem.2020.12.072)