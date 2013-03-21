Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Global Heating Pushes Tropical Regions Towards Limits of Human Livability

posted by martyb on Sunday March 14, @12:29AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Global heating pushes tropical regions towards limits of human livability:

Humans’ ability to regulate their body heat is dependent upon the temperature and humidity of the surrounding air. We have a core body temperature that stays relatively stable at 37C (98.6F), while our skin is cooler to allow heat to flow away from the inner body. But should the wet-bulb temperature – a measure of air temperature and humidity – pass 35C, high skin temperature means the body is unable to cool itself, with potentially deadly consequences.

“If it is too humid our bodies can’t cool off by evaporating sweat – this is why humidity is important when we consider livability in a hot place,” said Yi Zhang, a Princeton University researcher who led the new study, published in Nature Geoscience. “High body core temperatures are dangerous or even lethal.”

The research team looked at various historical data and simulations to determine how wet-bulb temperature extremes will change as the planet continues to heat up, discovering that these extremes in the tropics increase at around the same rate as the tropical mean temperature.

[...] Dangerous conditions in the tropics will unfold even before the 1.5C threshold, however, with the paper warning that 1C of extreme wet-bulb temperature increase “could have adverse health impact equivalent to that of several degrees of temperature increase”. The world has already warmed by around 1.1C on average due to human activity and although governments vowed in the Paris climate agreement to hold temperatures to 1.5C, scientists have warned this limit could be breached within a decade.

This has potentially dire implications for a huge swathe of humanity. Around 40% of the world’s population currently lives in tropical countries, with this proportion set to expand to half of the global population by 2050 due to the large proportion of young people in region. The Princeton research was centered on latitudes found between 20 degrees north, a line that cuts through Mexico, Libya and India, to 20 degrees south, which goes through Brazil, Madagascar and the northern reaches of Australia.

Journal Reference:
Yi Zhang, Isaac Held, Stephan Fueglistaler. Projections of tropical heat stress constrained by atmospheric dynamics, Nature Geoscience (DOI: 10.1038/s41561-021-00695-3)

Original Submission


«  Tossing Vaccine Priority List, Biden Tells States to Open Eligibility by May 1
Global Heating Pushes Tropical Regions Towards Limits of Human Livability | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 14, @12:38AM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 14, @12:38AM (#1123800)

    Not such a tropical paradise, eh.

    Move to Siberia like the rest of us.

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday March 14, @12:44AM (1 child)

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) on Sunday March 14, @12:44AM (#1123805) Homepage

      More like: look the other way from China and India while reducing everybody else's energy independence and sending carbon tax dollars straight to Israel. Climate change will be the next big hoax after the Rona hoax fizzles. Fortunately, it is as equally unbelievable by anybody with half a brain.

      • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 14, @12:53AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 14, @12:53AM (#1123810)

        Hey, Little Hitler! Get a life, dumbtard. Or at least crawl back to wherever you came from.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by julian on Sunday March 14, @01:14AM

      by julian (6003) on Sunday March 14, @01:14AM (#1123816)

      When that permafrost melts and turns Siberia into millions of square kilometers of malarial swamp it won't be so nice either.

    • (Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday March 14, @01:50AM

      by RamiK (1813) on Sunday March 14, @01:50AM (#1123829)

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BK7kMe9dwPg [youtube.com]

      Take me to the land of frozen tunes
      Hockey teams and violins and mysterious dreams
      Take me to the land of cosmonauts where man are taking vodka shots
      And woman are free

      Siberia land of cottage cheese and happy smiles
      Siberia land of broken bones and solid skies

      With you I would be happy living there
      Raising cows and children, watching no TV
      Show me what our life suppose to be
      Working for collective farms getting jeans for free

      Siberia land of cottage cheese and solid skies
      Siberia land of broken bones and happy smiles

      Siberia land of cottage cheese and happy smiles
      Siberia land of broken bones and solid skies

      Siberia land of cottage cheese and giant trees
      Siberia land of rolling stones, free love and peace

      --
      compiling...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 14, @12:58AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 14, @12:58AM (#1123812)

    She calls out to the man on the street
    "Sir, can you help me?
    It's cold and I've nowhere to sleep
    Is there somewhere you can tell me?"
    He walks on, doesn't look back
    He pretends he can't hear her
    Starts to whistle as he crosses the street
    Seems embarrassed to be there

    [Chorus]
    Oh, think twice, 'cause it's another day for
    You and me in paradise
    Oh, think twice, 'cause it's just another day for you
    You and me in paradise

    [Interlude]
    Think about it

    [Verse 2]
    She calls out to the man on the street
    He can see she's been crying
    She's got blisters on the soles of her feet
    She can't walk, but she's trying

    [Chorus]
    Oh, think twice, 'cause it's another day for
    You and me in paradise
    Oh, think twice, it's just another day for you
    You and me in paradise

    [Interlude]
    Just think about it

    [Bridge]
    Oh lord, is there nothing more anybody can do?
    Oh lord, there must be something you can say

    [Verse 3]
    You can tell from the lines on her face
    You can see that she's been there
    Probably been moved on from every place
    'Cause she didn't fit in there

    [Chorus]
    Oh, think twice, 'cause it's another day for
    You and me in paradise
    Oh, think twice, it's just another day for you
    You and me in paradise

    [Outro]
    Just think about it
    Mhm
    Think about it
    It's just another day
    For you and me in paradise
    It's just another day
    For you and me in paradise
    (Para-, paradise)
    Paradise
    Uh, just think about it
    Paradise
    Just think about it
    (Para-, paradise)
    Uh, in Paradise
    Mhm, paradise
    Paradise

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 14, @01:15AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 14, @01:15AM (#1123817)

    》 Around 40% of the world’s population currently lives in tropical countries

    Mostly Muslims, Blacks, and Black Muslims. So raise global temperatures 1.5 degrees and the Hei Lao Wai die off. Then turn down the CO2 emissions and move your population to tropical paradise, without having another Uighur problem.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 14, @01:37AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 14, @01:37AM (#1123826)

      Except China is absolutely screwed fast and hard by rising oceans. I don't know why nobody says this out loud. Sure it's like being the first guy on on the bus hit by an oncoming train... but there it is. When the train arrives through the front of the bus, it will squash the Chinese passengers first before midly slowing down and hitting the rest of us. Ha ha China losers.

(1)