[Nearly 4 years ago, we covered flooding at the "doomsday" seed bank at the Svalbard Global Seed Vault. Fortunately, there was no harm to the seed samples stored there. For further background, consult the Wikipedia entry on the seed vault. --Ed]
Why We Need A ‘Moon Ark’ To Store Frozen Seeds, Sperm And Eggs From 6.7 Million Earth Species:
Species or planets[sic] could be wiped off the face of the Earth any minute—so we need a “Moon Ark” to safely store frozen eggs, sperm, seeds and other DNA matter from all 6.7 million Earth species.
That’s according to students and staff at the University of Arizona, who at the IEEE Aerospace Conference last weekend divulged details of an ambitious “modern global insurance policy” for our planet.
Their daring plan is to build a complex in the Moon’s lava tubes staffed by robots and fuelled by solar panels on the lunar surface.
[...] The incredible plan to build a lunar base that includes an underground ark goes something like this:
- Ball-like SphereX robots—each weighing about 11lbs/5kg and able to fly and hop—to enter, explore and map the Moon’s recently discovered (in 2013) network of underground lava tubes, each about 328ft./100 meters in diameter.
- Design, and then construct, underground ark in the lava tubes, with solar panels on the lunar surface and elevator shafts that access the facility.
- Launch 250 rockets to the Moon, each taking 50 samples from each of 6.7 million species (it took about 40 to build the International Space Station).
- Store the petri dishes of seeds in cryogenic preservation modules inside the lava tubes, which would shield the seeds from solar radiation, meteorites and temperature fluctuations.
- The seeds would be kept at around -292ºF/180ºC, temperatures that would likely cold-weld together metal parts of the base. Cue “floating shelves” made from cryo-cooled superconductor materials that enable quantum levitation above a powerful magnet.
- Staff the facility with robots that navigate through it above magnetic tracks. Robots that can operate under cryo-conditions don’t yet exist—though the proposers admit that new technologies will be needed to make the “Moon Ark” a reality.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 14, @05:16AM
1st post for king terry
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 14, @05:37AM
Plan A is a whole lot more fun. I promise you that by the time you return, I'll have solved gravity.
(Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday March 14, @06:11AM
My first concern would be Cosmic Rays. Honestly though, Cosmic Egons would be a much bigger problem.
Name one time in human history where the group banning books and censoring speech were the good guys.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Sunday March 14, @06:17AM
Long-term - an excellent idea. The moon offers a far more stable archival environment than anywhere on Earth.
Near-term it seems just a little premature to even be seriously discussing. Just maintaining a sufficiently pressurized atmosphere to keep the water from sublimating out of the seeds and killing them is likely to be more expensive than building and maintaining a cryogenic facility on Earth.
Also - isn't "cold-welding" something that happens due to pressure rather than heat? What the heck do crygenic temperatures have to do with anything? Even if the cold does weld things - wouldn't it it'd be far more robust to simply add spacers of some sort? Paper. Wood. You name it. It's not like you're going to be accessing the archives frequently - if you need to take a crowbar to get two stacked trays apart, fine. No big deal. Just be sure to design the trays for effective crowbar separation. After all you'll never be accessing the archives when you're ready to reintroduce a species that went extinct.
And frankly, for the most part wouldn't it be vastly cheaper, more efficient, and more reliable to DNA-sequence the organisms (and probably their mitochondria for "authenticity") and store the result in some relatively geologically stable non-digital storage medium like HD-Rosetta? Especially on the moon - you could stick such engraved data tablets in sealed casks, drop them in a cave on the moon, and they'd still be sitting there, pristine and waiting, a billion years from now. It's not like there's a huge gap between the level of technology needed to reach the moon, versus the technology needed to read microscopic documents and synthesize DNA. And since we already have all those technologies, it'd take a *huge* backslide to lose us the ability to synthesize to so.
Seed banks are certainly more complete than a DNA recording - a seed contains all the cellular machinery needed to translate that naturally archived DNA into a living plant. But they're alsofar less stable, and most of the seeds will liely be dead in a few short millenia.